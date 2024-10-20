Key Takeaways
- Cable alternatives like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV offer customization and flexibility that you don't always get with streaming services.
- The YouTube TV Base Plan includes popular channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, and more.
- There are special packages on YouTube TV that cater to sports fans with options like NFL RedZone and NFL Sunday Ticket.
Alternatives to cable have become incredibly well-established over the past decade or so. Eventually, many people realized that being locked into a cable contract wasn't the right set of circumstances for them. But, that doesn't mean that they don't want to enjoy cable television anymore -- it just means they don't want to fall into the parameters set by the cable companies. Some of the alternatives are free, but you might have to do a little heavy lifting to pick up broadcast signals near you with a smart TV antenna .
However, even an antenna doesn't always give you the strongest signals, and you don't get to choose which channels you want. You have to settle for what it can pick up. Pluto TV has live channels and is free, but they are curated channels that aren't going to give you the ones that you may be used to. If you don't mind paying for some form of entertainment but don't want to lock in a cable contract, there are plenty of options available. Hulu + Live TV gives you access to both Hulu Originals as well as live TV channels to keep you in the know.
Is Pluto TV completely free, or is there a catch?
If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. There are more catches with Pluto TV than you might guess.
YouTube TV is another popular option that allows you to stream TV channels that you want, not all the ones you don't. It's completely unique because it lets you pick a package and then add on a variety of different channels. So, what are the channels that are available on YouTube TV in general to choose from?
YouTube TV
- Simultaneous streams
- 3
- # of profiles
- 6
- Live TV
- Yes
- Price
- Starts at $73 /month
- Free trial
- Yes, length varies
What channels are included in the YouTube TV Base Plan?
It's the plan that you have to start with
In order to start your YouTube TV trial, you need to sign up. Right now, there is a promo that gives you $23 off for each of your first two months, making it cost only $50 a month. The foundational YouTube TV subscription plan is the Base Plan, which is what you start out with and get regardless of what else you add on. There are numerous popular stations, like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, TBS, CNN, BBC America, and more.
What is included in YouTube TV base plan?
YouTube TV has a robust base plan that may save you some money if you're switching from cable.
The channel list includes:
- ABC
- CBS
- FOX
- NBC
- ABC News
- ACC Network
- AMC
- AMC Thrillers
- All Reality WE TV
- Adult Swim
- Animal Planet
- BBC America
- BBC News
- BET
- BET Her
- Big Ten Network
- Bravo
- Bounce
- CBS Sports Network
- CNBC
- CNBC World
- CNN
- Cartoon Network
- Charge!
- Cheddar
- Cheddar News
- Country Music Television
- Comedy Central
- Comedy TV
- Comet
- CourtTV
- Cozi TV
- Dabl
- Discovery
- Disney
- Disney Junior
- Disney XD
- Docudrama
- Dove Channel
- E!
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNU
- ESPNews
- FOX Business
- FOX News
- FOX Soul
- FOX Weather
- FS1
- FS2
- FX
- FXM
- FXX
- Food Network
- Freeform
- Galavision
- GetTV
- Golf Channel
- Game Show Network
- Hallmark Channel
- Hallmark Family
- Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- HGTV
- HLN
- HSN
- IFC
- ID
- ION
- Justice Central TV
- Law & Crime
- Live Now FOX
- Local Now
- Localish ABC
- Magnolia Network
- MSNBC
- Motortrend
- MTV
- MTV2
- MTV Classic
- My TV Network
- NBA TV
- NBC News Now
- NBC Universo
- NBCSN
- NBC LX
- NEON
- NatGeo Wild
- NatGeo
- Newsmax
- Newsnation
- NFL Network
- Nickelodeon
- Nick Jr.
- Nicktoons
- Orlando City FC
- OWN
- Oxygen
- Oxygen True Crime
- Paramount Network
- PBS
- PBS Kids
- PCMag
- Pop
- Portlandia
- QVC
- RecipeTV
- Scripps News
- SEC Network
- Smithsonian Channel
- StartTV
- Stories by AMC
- Sundance TV
- SYFY
- T2
- TBD
- TBS
- TCM
- TLC
- TNT
- TYT
- Tastemade
- TeenNick
- Telehit
- Telemundo
- The CW
- The Great Courses Signature Collection
- Trvl
- truTV
- TVLand
- USA
- Unimas
- Universal Kids
- Univision
- VH1
- The Walking Dead Universe
- WETV
- The Weather Channel
- World At War
- YouTube Originals
For the most part, these channels stay the same. But there are occasional tweaks with new channels added and the deletion of some channels from the lineup.
What channels are available as add-ons?
You can choose individual channels to add to your Base Plan
Once you settle into your Base Plan, there are other channels that you can add to your subscription. It's similar to your ability to add premium channels to your cable packages -- a lot of which are available to add to YouTube TV as well. With the option to add channels or packages, you get to customize your package more than almost any other streaming service that offers live TV.
YouTube TV is far better than traditional cable, and it's not even close
If you're conflicted about ditching a traditional cable plan for YouTube TV, don't be
Some of the add-on channels can also be purchased as standalone channels, meaning you don't need the Base Plan for them.
The add-on channels or packages are as follows:
- Acorn TV
- AllBlk
- AMC+
- Atresplayer
- BET+
- Cinemax
- Comedy Dynamics
- CON TV
- Curiosity Stream
- Dekkoo
- Docurama
- Dove Channel
- Fandor
- Filipino Plus
- Fox Nation
- Gaia
- GMA Pinoy TV
- Hallmark+
- Max
- Here TV
- Hi-Yah!
- Hopster Learning
- IFC
- Law & Crime
- Magnolia Selects
- MGM+
- Moviesphere
- My Outdoor TV
- NBA League Pass
- Outside Features
- Poker Go
- Qello Concerts by Stingray
- RCN Total
- ScreenPix
- Screambox
- Paramount+ with Showtime
- Shudder
- Starz
- Stingray Classica
- Stingray DJazz
- Sundance Now
- Tastemade
- Up Faith & Family
- Vix Premium
- VSiN
- WNBA League Pass
- YouTube TV Entertainment Plus
- YouTube TV Sports Plus
- Zee
With the option to add channels or packages, you get to customize your package more than almost any other streaming service that offers live TV.
What channels are included only with special packages?
The biggest draw for YouTube TV is NFL RedZone
YouTube TV is an ideal choice for sports lovers. As I've listed above, there are a number of sports channels that are included in different packages. But, you can also choose packages based completely around sports. The most popular one is NFL RedZone, which allows fans to take a look at every NFL game in the 'red zone' so they don't miss any touchdowns or field goals.
You can choose the YouTube TV Base Plan plus NFL Sunday Ticket, which gives you access to every single NFL game each Sunday. You have to pay four monthly payments of $168 and then the monthly payments become $73 per month.
You can get NFL Sunday Ticket without having to purchase the RedZone package.
These new YouTube TV features make it a must-have for football fans this fall
Youtube TV was already the best place to watch football, but it's getting even better thanks to two new features.
But if you just want RedZone, you can choose the NFL RedZone with Sports Plus Add-on package. That package includes:
- Billiards TV
- Fox Soccer Plus
- Fanduel TV
- Fight Network
- Impact!
- MavTV
- NFL RedZone
- Outside TV+
- Overtime
- Players TV
- Poker Go
- Sports Grid
- Stadium
- Tennis Channel
- VSiN
- beIN Sports
If sports is not your thing -- but you are interested in Spanish or Filipino packages -- there is a Spanish Plus add-on, a Spanish Plan, and a Filipino Plus add-on.
The channels included in the Spanish Plan versus the Spanish Plus add-on are as follows:
|
Channel name
|
Spanish Plan
|
Spanish Plus add-on
|
beIN Sports ñ
|
X
|
X
|
Antena 3
|
X
|
X
|
NTN 24
|
X
|
X
|
Nuestra Tele Internacional
|
X
|
X
|
TyC Sports
|
X
|
X
|
Discovery en Español
|
X
|
X
|
Familia Discovery
|
X
|
X
|
Baby TV
|
X
|
X
|
ESPN Deportes
|
X
|
X
|
Estrella TV
|
X
|
X
|
Fox Deportes
|
X
|
X
|
Cine Latino
|
X
|
X
|
Pasiones
|
X
|
X
|
Wapa America in Puerto Rico
|
X
|
X
|
Cine Mexicano
|
X
|
X
|
Sony Cine
|
X
|
X
|
Tastemade en Español
|
X
|
X
|
CNN en Español
|
X
|
X
|
Bandamax
|
X
|
X
|
D Pelicula
|
X
|
X
|
D Pelicula Clasico
|
X
|
X
|
Foro TV
|
X
|
X
|
Galavision
|
X
|
HGTV Hogar
|
X
|
X
|
Telehit
|
X
|
X
|
Telehit Musica
|
X
|
X
|
tlnovelas
|
X
|
X
|
TUDN
|
X
|
The Weather Channel en Español
|
X
|
X
|
tr3s
|
X
|
X
|
NBC Universo
|
X
|
Unimas
|
X
|
Univision
|
X
Finally, the Filipino Plus add-on includes:
- GMA Life TV
- GMA News TV
- GMA Pinoy TV
- TFC
I compared YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV -- here’s which one I'd ditch cable for
In the world of cable alternatives, Hulu and YouTube reign supreme, but one may be better for you.