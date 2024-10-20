Key Takeaways Cable alternatives like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV offer customization and flexibility that you don't always get with streaming services.

The YouTube TV Base Plan includes popular channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, and more.

There are special packages on YouTube TV that cater to sports fans with options like NFL RedZone and NFL Sunday Ticket.

Alternatives to cable have become incredibly well-established over the past decade or so. Eventually, many people realized that being locked into a cable contract wasn't the right set of circumstances for them. But, that doesn't mean that they don't want to enjoy cable television anymore -- it just means they don't want to fall into the parameters set by the cable companies. Some of the alternatives are free, but you might have to do a little heavy lifting to pick up broadcast signals near you with a smart TV antenna .

However, even an antenna doesn't always give you the strongest signals, and you don't get to choose which channels you want. You have to settle for what it can pick up. Pluto TV has live channels and is free, but they are curated channels that aren't going to give you the ones that you may be used to. If you don't mind paying for some form of entertainment but don't want to lock in a cable contract, there are plenty of options available. Hulu + Live TV gives you access to both Hulu Originals as well as live TV channels to keep you in the know.

YouTube TV is another popular option that allows you to stream TV channels that you want, not all the ones you don't. It's completely unique because it lets you pick a package and then add on a variety of different channels. So, what are the channels that are available on YouTube TV in general to choose from?

What channels are included in the YouTube TV Base Plan?

It's the plan that you have to start with

In order to start your YouTube TV trial, you need to sign up. Right now, there is a promo that gives you $23 off for each of your first two months, making it cost only $50 a month. The foundational YouTube TV subscription plan is the Base Plan, which is what you start out with and get regardless of what else you add on. There are numerous popular stations, like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, TBS, CNN, BBC America, and more.

The channel list includes:

ABC

CBS

FOX

NBC

ABC News

ACC Network

AMC

AMC Thrillers

All Reality WE TV

Adult Swim

Animal Planet

BBC America

BBC News

BET

BET Her

Big Ten Network

Bravo

Bounce

CBS Sports Network

CNBC

CNBC World

CNN

Cartoon Network

Charge!

Cheddar

Cheddar News

Country Music Television

Comedy Central

Comedy TV

Comet

CourtTV

Cozi TV

Dabl

Discovery

Disney

Disney Junior

Disney XD

Docudrama

Dove Channel

E!

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNU

ESPNews

FOX Business

FOX News

FOX Soul

FOX Weather

FS1

FS2

FX

FXM

FXX

Food Network

Freeform

Galavision

GetTV

Golf Channel

Game Show Network

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Family

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HGTV

HLN

HSN

IFC

ID

ION

Justice Central TV

Law & Crime

Live Now FOX

Local Now

Localish ABC

Magnolia Network

MSNBC

Motortrend

MTV

MTV2

MTV Classic

My TV Network

NBA TV

NBC News Now

NBC Universo

NBCSN

NBC LX

NEON

NatGeo Wild

NatGeo

Newsmax

Newsnation

NFL Network

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Nicktoons

Orlando City FC

OWN

Oxygen

Oxygen True Crime

Paramount Network

PBS

PBS Kids

PCMag

Pop

Portlandia

QVC

RecipeTV

Scripps News

SEC Network

Smithsonian Channel

StartTV

Stories by AMC

Sundance TV

SYFY

T2

TBD

TBS

TCM

TLC

TNT

TYT

Tastemade

TeenNick

Telehit

Telemundo

The CW

The Great Courses Signature Collection

Trvl

truTV

TVLand

USA

Unimas

Universal Kids

Univision

VH1

The Walking Dead Universe

WETV

The Weather Channel

World At War

YouTube Originals

For the most part, these channels stay the same. But there are occasional tweaks with new channels added and the deletion of some channels from the lineup.

What channels are available as add-ons?

You can choose individual channels to add to your Base Plan

Once you settle into your Base Plan, there are other channels that you can add to your subscription. It's similar to your ability to add premium channels to your cable packages -- a lot of which are available to add to YouTube TV as well. With the option to add channels or packages, you get to customize your package more than almost any other streaming service that offers live TV.

Some of the add-on channels can also be purchased as standalone channels, meaning you don't need the Base Plan for them.

The add-on channels or packages are as follows:

Acorn TV

AllBlk

AMC+

Atresplayer

BET+

Cinemax

Comedy Dynamics

CON TV

Curiosity Stream

Dekkoo

Docurama

Dove Channel

Fandor

Filipino Plus

Fox Nation

Gaia

GMA Pinoy TV

Hallmark+

Max

Here TV

Hi-Yah!

Hopster Learning

IFC

Law & Crime

Magnolia Selects

MGM+

Moviesphere

My Outdoor TV

NBA League Pass

Outside Features

Poker Go

Qello Concerts by Stingray

RCN Total

ScreenPix

Screambox

Paramount+ with Showtime

Shudder

Starz

Stingray Classica

Stingray DJazz

Sundance Now

Tastemade

Up Faith & Family

Vix Premium

VSiN

WNBA League Pass

YouTube TV Entertainment Plus

YouTube TV Sports Plus

Zee

What channels are included only with special packages?

The biggest draw for YouTube TV is NFL RedZone

YouTube TV / Front Office Sports

YouTube TV is an ideal choice for sports lovers. As I've listed above, there are a number of sports channels that are included in different packages. But, you can also choose packages based completely around sports. The most popular one is NFL RedZone, which allows fans to take a look at every NFL game in the 'red zone' so they don't miss any touchdowns or field goals.

You can choose the YouTube TV Base Plan plus NFL Sunday Ticket, which gives you access to every single NFL game each Sunday. You have to pay four monthly payments of $168 and then the monthly payments become $73 per month.

You can get NFL Sunday Ticket without having to purchase the RedZone package.

But if you just want RedZone, you can choose the NFL RedZone with Sports Plus Add-on package. That package includes:

Billiards TV

Fox Soccer Plus

Fanduel TV

Fight Network

Impact!

MavTV

NFL RedZone

Outside TV+

Overtime

Players TV

Poker Go

Sports Grid

Stadium

Tennis Channel

VSiN

beIN Sports

If sports is not your thing -- but you are interested in Spanish or Filipino packages -- there is a Spanish Plus add-on, a Spanish Plan, and a Filipino Plus add-on.

The channels included in the Spanish Plan versus the Spanish Plus add-on are as follows:

Channel name Spanish Plan Spanish Plus add-on beIN Sports ñ X X Antena 3 X X NTN 24 X X Nuestra Tele Internacional X X TyC Sports X X Discovery en Español X X Familia Discovery X X Baby TV X X ESPN Deportes X X Estrella TV X X Fox Deportes X X Cine Latino X X Pasiones X X Wapa America in Puerto Rico X X Cine Mexicano X X Sony Cine X X Tastemade en Español X X CNN en Español X X Bandamax X X D Pelicula X X D Pelicula Clasico X X Foro TV X X Galavision X HGTV Hogar X X Telehit X X Telehit Musica X X tlnovelas X X TUDN X The Weather Channel en Español X X tr3s X X NBC Universo X Unimas X Univision X

Finally, the Filipino Plus add-on includes:

GMA Life TV

GMA News TV

GMA Pinoy TV

TFC