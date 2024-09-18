Key Takeaways Android digital car key allows you to unlock, lock, and drive your car via your smartphone, available for compatible phones and cars.

The feature is currently available in select countries, including the US, Canada, and Germany.

Using an Android phone to unlock or start your car may seem like something that's easy to do, but you're likely thinking of using your car manufacturer's companion app to do so. That makes sense because while you were at the dealership, they probably walked you through how their software can do things like schedule an oil change , see how much gas is in your car, check its mileage, and more. But did you know you can also use your phone in its purest form to lock the car?

In fact, you don't even need to go through your car's app if you have an Android digital car key. The feature adds a digital key to either Google Wallet or Samsung Wallet, giving you access to your car when you don't have your key fob with you. It allows you to not only unlock or lock the car but also drive it, thanks to the reader in your car and the technology built into your phone. Best of all, this handy technology has been available on Android phones since 2021.

If you'd like to find out if your car is compatible, we have a list here of manufacturers and models right here.

What do you need to make Android digital car key work?

There are a few requirements

Google

As you might have guessed, the first two things that you need are a compatible phone and car. If you're setting up your phone to unlock your car, you need two that can pair with one another. The Android phones that offer digital car support include:

Google Pixel phones from Pixel 6 and newer. This also includes the Google Fold lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ phones and newer. If your phone came in 2021 or more recently, you should be good.

Other smartphones that are running Android 12 or later.

Check your phone's online support documentation to confirm whether it offers Android digital car key support.

You need to make sure that your phone and your car both have the right technologies to allow for Android digital car key to work. The technology works through a combination of ultra-wideband (UWB), near-field communication (NFC), and Bluetooth. If you have a phone or a car with NFC, you'll have to hold your key, generated in either Samsung Wallet or Google Wallet, near a reader for it to work. UWB is stronger and allows for passive entry to the car, meaning that approaching the car with your phone will automatically unlock it.

What cars work with Android digital car key?

The list is long but not endless

Google / Pocket-lint

The number of manufacturers that have adopted Android digital car key technology is vast. Many of the major car companies offer it. If you're an Apple user, note that Apple Car Key is available in a more limited number of vehicles.

The manufacturers that support Android digital car key include:

Audi

Acura

BMW

Buick

Cadillac

Chevrolet

Chrysler

Dodge

Fiat

Ford

Genesis

GMC

Honda

Hyundai

Infiniti

Jeep

Kia

Land Rover

Lexus

Lucid

Mazda

Mercedes-Benz

Mini

Nissan

Porsche

Ram

Rivian

Subaru

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

Not every vehicle from the automakers above is compatible with Android digital car key. As Google only released the feature in 2021, older cars don't include the feature. Even if your vehicle was released in 2021 or later, it may not be compatible.

It is hard to pin down an exact list of all the makes and models that offer Android digital car key. However, some models that we know work with it are:

BMW 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 Series

BMW X5, X5M, X6, X6M, X7

BMW Z4

BMW iX, iX3, i4

Genesis GV60

Genesis G90

Hyundai Palisade

Kia Niro

There's another factor to consider.

What countries offer Android digital car key compatibility?

Not every country supports the feature yet

As you might expect, the countries that offer Android digital car key compatibility are ones that are known for manufacturing cars. You may be able to purchase a car in Greece or Mexico, but Android digital car key is not available in either of those countries. Either Google has yet to roll out the feature in those places, or there are other reasons preventing a rollout.

The countries that currently allow for Android digital car key features are:

United States

Canada

South Korea

United Kingdom

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

How do you know if your car is compatible with Android digital car key?

You need to do some reading

Just because you have an Android phone and a newer car doesn't mean it will automatically work with Android digital car key. Both need to be compatible with one another. Even then, if you're not in the right market, it won't work. You're best off checking your car's manual for information and setup tips.

You can also run Android digital car key through Android Auto, the operating system that works through the car's infotainment system. Android Auto can be used to unlock, lock, or start the car as long as you have everything set up in your wallet.

