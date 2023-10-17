Key Takeaways Alexa Built-in allows your car to function like an Echo speaker, enabling hands-free access to music, news, phone calls, smart home control, and more.

Alexa supports popular music services like Amazon Music, Pandora, and Audible for audiobooks, providing entertainment options on the go.

Many major US automakers offer Alexa Built-in in their newer car models, giving drivers a convenient and safe way to interact with their connected devices while driving.

Amazon's Alexa already rules the smart home space (although Google Home and Apple HomeKit are no slouches in the space). In recent years, the company has started pushing into the automotive space. Instead of just light integration, several car brands have Alexa Built-in, more deeply integrating the assistant into their vehicles.

How is Alexa Built-in different from a simple Alexa integration, and what cars can you get with the full Alexa Built-in experience? These questions and more are exactly what we're going to answer today.

What is Alexa Built-in?

Alexa Built-in means your car will work similarly to an Echo speaker in the home. You can ask Alexa to play music, listen to audiobooks, read the news, make a phone call, tell you the weather forecast, control your smart home devices, get directions, find parking, and more. This is hands-free, allowing you to keep your eyes on the road and minimizing distracted driving.

For listening to music specifically, Alexa supports popular services like Amazon Music Unlimited, iHeartRadio, Pandora, TuneIn, and more. You can also use Amazon's own Audible for audiobooks, so there's no shortage of entertainment accessible through Alexa directly in your car.

An example of using Alexa Built-in would be pulling into your driveway and telling Alexa to turn on the lights in your living room, play some music in the kitchen, and unlock the front door. You could also tell it to check something off your to-do list that you accomplished while you were out and about. You can get pretty deep into your connected stuff, making getting things done on your drive easy and, more importantly, safe.

It's a nice convenience to have in your car, and it's becoming quite popular, with most major US automobile makers adding it to their newer cars.

Which cars have Alexa Built-in available?

Amazon has partnered with various automakers to add Alexa to their cars. Whether you want to drive a top-of-the-line, fully loaded luxury sedan or a practical family SUV, if you're looking at a relatively new car, there's a good chance it has Alexa support. Here's the complete rundown of cars that support Alexa Built-in (the year followed by "+" means that year and newer models):

Acura

2023+ Integra

2022+ MDX

2022+ RDX

Alfa Romero

2023+ Tonale

Audi

2022+ A3

2022+ A4

2022+ A5

2020, 2022+ A6

2020, 2022+ A7

2020, 2022+ A8

2019 and 2020, 2022+ e-tron

2022+ e-tron GT

2020, 2022+ Q3

2023+ Q4 e-tron

2022+ Q5

2020, 2022+ Q7

2020, 2022+ Q8

BMW (There are several more BMW models with support through the My BMW App, but those are not Alexa Built-in)

2022+ 740i

2023+ 760i xDrive

2023+ i7

Buick

2020+ Enclave

2020+ Encore

2020+ Encore GX

2021+ Envision

2018-2020 Regal

Cadilac

2018-2021 ATS

2020+ CT4

2020+ CT5

2019-2021 CT6

2018-2021 CTS

2021+ Escalade

2023+ LYRIQ

2019+ XT4

2020+ XT5

2020+ XT6

2018-2021 XTS

Chevrolet

2019+ Blazer

2021+ Bolt

2019+ Camaro

2021+. Cheyenne

2019+ Colorado

2020+ Corvette

2019+ Equinox

2019-2020 Impala

2019+ Malibu

2019+ Silverado

2021+ Suburban

2021+ Tahoe

2021+ Trailblazer

2020+ Traverse

2019 Volt

Chrysler

2021+ Pacifica

Dodge

2021+ Durango

Ford (Ford has other models with Alexa app support, but those are not the full Alexa built-in experience)

2021+ Bronco

2021+ Edge

2023+ Escape

2022+ Expedition

2021+ F-150

2022+ F-150 Lightning

2022+ F-250

2021+ Mach-E

2022+ Transit

GMC

2020+ Acadia

2019+ Canyon

2023+ Hummer EV Pickup

2019+ Sierra

2018+ Terrain

2021+ Yukon

Honda

2023+ Accord Hybrid

Infiniti

2023+ QX80

Jaguar

2021+ E-Pace

2021+ F-Pace

2021+ I-Pace

2021+ XF

Jeep

2022+ Grand Cherokee

2021+ Grand Cherokee L

Lamborghini

2021+ Huracán EVO

2021+ Huracán EVO RWD

Land Rover

2020-2022 Defender

2021-2022 Discovery

2021-2022 Discovery Sport

2021-2022 Evoque

2022+ Range Rover

2021+ Range Rover Sport

2021-2022 Velar

Lexus (Lexus offers several models with support through the Alexa app, but none with Alexa built-in)

Lincoln

2022+ Navigator

2021+ Nautilus

Lucid

2022+ AIR

Maserati

2021+ Ghibli

2021+ Levante

2021+ MC20

2021+ Quattroporte

MINI

2018+ Cooper

2018+ Cooper Clubman

2018+ Cooper Countryman

Nissan

2023+ Altima

2023+ ARIYA

2023+ Armada

2023+ Rogue

Ram

2022+ 1500

2022+ 1500 Classic

2022+ 2500

2022+ 3500

Rivian

2022+ R1S

2022+ R1T

Toyota (Lexus offers several models with support through the Alexa app, but none with Alexa built-in)

VinFast

2022+ VF8

2023+ VF9

Volkswagen

2024+ Atlas

2024+ Atlas Cross Sport

Wagoneer