Key Takeaways
- Alexa Built-in allows your car to function like an Echo speaker, enabling hands-free access to music, news, phone calls, smart home control, and more.
- Alexa supports popular music services like Amazon Music, Pandora, and Audible for audiobooks, providing entertainment options on the go.
- Many major US automakers offer Alexa Built-in in their newer car models, giving drivers a convenient and safe way to interact with their connected devices while driving.
Amazon's Alexa already rules the smart home space (although Google Home and Apple HomeKit are no slouches in the space). In recent years, the company has started pushing into the automotive space. Instead of just light integration, several car brands have Alexa Built-in, more deeply integrating the assistant into their vehicles.
How is Alexa Built-in different from a simple Alexa integration, and what cars can you get with the full Alexa Built-in experience? These questions and more are exactly what we're going to answer today.
What is Alexa Built-in?
Alexa Built-in means your car will work similarly to an Echo speaker in the home. You can ask Alexa to play music, listen to audiobooks, read the news, make a phone call, tell you the weather forecast, control your smart home devices, get directions, find parking, and more. This is hands-free, allowing you to keep your eyes on the road and minimizing distracted driving.
For listening to music specifically, Alexa supports popular services like Amazon Music Unlimited, iHeartRadio, Pandora, TuneIn, and more. You can also use Amazon's own Audible for audiobooks, so there's no shortage of entertainment accessible through Alexa directly in your car.
An example of using Alexa Built-in would be pulling into your driveway and telling Alexa to turn on the lights in your living room, play some music in the kitchen, and unlock the front door. You could also tell it to check something off your to-do list that you accomplished while you were out and about. You can get pretty deep into your connected stuff, making getting things done on your drive easy and, more importantly, safe.
It's a nice convenience to have in your car, and it's becoming quite popular, with most major US automobile makers adding it to their newer cars.
Which cars have Alexa Built-in available?
Amazon has partnered with various automakers to add Alexa to their cars. Whether you want to drive a top-of-the-line, fully loaded luxury sedan or a practical family SUV, if you're looking at a relatively new car, there's a good chance it has Alexa support. Here's the complete rundown of cars that support Alexa Built-in (the year followed by "+" means that year and newer models):
Acura
- 2023+ Integra
- 2022+ MDX
- 2022+ RDX
Alfa Romero
- 2023+ Tonale
Audi
- 2022+ A3
- 2022+ A4
- 2022+ A5
- 2020, 2022+ A6
- 2020, 2022+ A7
- 2020, 2022+ A8
- 2019 and 2020, 2022+ e-tron
- 2022+ e-tron GT
- 2020, 2022+ Q3
- 2023+ Q4 e-tron
- 2022+ Q5
- 2020, 2022+ Q7
- 2020, 2022+ Q8
BMW (There are several more BMW models with support through the My BMW App, but those are not Alexa Built-in)
- 2022+ 740i
- 2023+ 760i xDrive
- 2023+ i7
Buick
- 2020+ Enclave
- 2020+ Encore
- 2020+ Encore GX
- 2021+ Envision
- 2018-2020 Regal
Cadilac
- 2018-2021 ATS
- 2020+ CT4
- 2020+ CT5
- 2019-2021 CT6
- 2018-2021 CTS
- 2021+ Escalade
- 2023+ LYRIQ
- 2019+ XT4
- 2020+ XT5
- 2020+ XT6
- 2018-2021 XTS
Chevrolet
- 2019+ Blazer
- 2021+ Bolt
- 2019+ Camaro
- 2021+. Cheyenne
- 2019+ Colorado
- 2020+ Corvette
- 2019+ Equinox
- 2019-2020 Impala
- 2019+ Malibu
- 2019+ Silverado
- 2021+ Suburban
- 2021+ Tahoe
- 2021+ Trailblazer
- 2020+ Traverse
- 2019 Volt
Chrysler
- 2021+ Pacifica
Dodge
- 2021+ Durango
Ford (Ford has other models with Alexa app support, but those are not the full Alexa built-in experience)
- 2021+ Bronco
- 2021+ Edge
- 2023+ Escape
- 2022+ Expedition
- 2021+ F-150
- 2022+ F-150 Lightning
- 2022+ F-250
- 2021+ Mach-E
- 2022+ Transit
GMC
- 2020+ Acadia
- 2019+ Canyon
- 2023+ Hummer EV Pickup
- 2019+ Sierra
- 2018+ Terrain
- 2021+ Yukon
Honda
- 2023+ Accord Hybrid
Infiniti
- 2023+ QX80
Jaguar
- 2021+ E-Pace
- 2021+ F-Pace
- 2021+ I-Pace
- 2021+ XF
Jeep
- 2022+ Grand Cherokee
- 2021+ Grand Cherokee L
Lamborghini
- 2021+ Huracán EVO
- 2021+ Huracán EVO RWD
Land Rover
- 2020-2022 Defender
- 2021-2022 Discovery
- 2021-2022 Discovery Sport
- 2021-2022 Evoque
- 2022+ Range Rover
- 2021+ Range Rover Sport
- 2021-2022 Velar
Lexus (Lexus offers several models with support through the Alexa app, but none with Alexa built-in)
Lincoln
- 2022+ Navigator
- 2021+ Nautilus
Lucid
- 2022+ AIR
Maserati
- 2021+ Ghibli
- 2021+ Levante
- 2021+ MC20
- 2021+ Quattroporte
MINI
- 2018+ Cooper
- 2018+ Cooper Clubman
- 2018+ Cooper Countryman
Nissan
- 2023+ Altima
- 2023+ ARIYA
- 2023+ Armada
- 2023+ Rogue
Ram
- 2022+ 1500
- 2022+ 1500 Classic
- 2022+ 2500
- 2022+ 3500
Rivian
- 2022+ R1S
- 2022+ R1T
Toyota (Lexus offers several models with support through the Alexa app, but none with Alexa built-in)
VinFast
- 2022+ VF8
- 2023+ VF9
Volkswagen
- 2024+ Atlas
- 2024+ Atlas Cross Sport
Wagoneer
- 2022+ Grand Wagoneer
- 2022+ Wagoneer