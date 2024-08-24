Key Takeaways Chromebooks struggle with high-end gaming and intensive graphic design tasks.

Offline functionality is limited -- Chromebooks require an internet connection for most of their capabilities.

Forget about using Adobe Photoshop, AutoCAD, or similar software, because Chromebooks rely primarily on web/cloud-based versions.

Chromebooks excel in affordability, usability, and integration with Google's ecosystem of apps, such as Docs and Sheets. However, due to ChromeOS and hardware constraints, they aren't really designed for more than web and cloud-based tasks with limited file format compatibility. Even with that knowledge, you might be surprised as to where else Chromebooks just can't make the hurdle.

In this article, I'll break down the five key limitations of Chromebooks and help you understand what they can versus what they cannot do. Hopefully, by the end, you'll be able to determine if a Chromebook makes sense as your next purchase.

Forget high-end gaming

Doesn't pack the same punch as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 or Razer Blade 15

Nintendo / Pocket-lint

Graphically intensive titles don't work well on a Chromebook, which typically relies on Intel Celeron, Pentium, or mid-range Core i3/i5 processors.

These processors and GPUs are designed for web browsing and video streaming, not for AAA gaming. High-performance GPUs capable of rendering complex graphics and supporting high frame rates are found in laptops like the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Razer Blade 15, and Alienware M18, which feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics cards and Intel Core i9 processors.

At best, you can play low-memory games supported by Google Stadia or apps from the Google Play Store. Granted, some enjoyable games on a Chromebook include Among Us, Asphalt 9: Legends, Terraria, Stardew Valley, and Roblox, which is arguably one of the best multiplayer games of all time.

Not compatible with advanced software

Largely thanks to the limited ChromeOS operating system

Acer

One of the main limitations of Chromebooks is their ChromeOS operating system, which is best for low-intensity web and cloud-based tasks that do not require advanced desktop software like AutoCAD or the Adobe Creative Suite (PhotoShop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro).

At best, Chromebooks offer stripped-down versions of essential features of professional-grade software, which may not suffice if you're into intensive graphic design or video editing.

Additionally, Chromebooks rely heavily on web-based and cloud storage. You can't expect much with its local storage of up to 64 GB, as it's very minimal. The laptop relies on Google Drive for file access, which limits its offline support of retrieving, uploading, and syncing files.

Offline functionality is limited

Entirely dependent on an internet connection

Another downside of Chromebooks is their heavy dependence on a working internet connection. All applications are cloud-based, with limited offline capabilities. Without enough offline functionality, you won't be able to access, edit, and save files wherever you want, unless you set them up in advance.

If you live in a low-signal area with frequent interruptions, a Chromebook may not be suitable. However, if you're a heavy Google Suite user (e.g. Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets) in an area with reliable internet access, one could be a good option.

Incompatible with certain file types

ChromeOS and its walled garden

Due to ChromeOS's walled-garden nature, Chromebooks don't support traditional file formats used by Microsoft Office and similar programs. For example, Chromebooks cannot run Windows executable files (.exe), macOS applications, high-end 3D modeling software, or professional audio formats used by Avid Pro Tools, a popular audio editing software.

Let's not forget Microsoft Office files like .xlsm and .doc, which are still common in the workplace. While Chromebooks can handle basic Google Workspace or Microsoft Office Online through their respective web-based versions, functionality is limited, especially with macro-enabled files. Linux files like .bin and .run are also a no-go.

Chromebooks' walled-garden nature means they can't handle traditional file formats or high-end software like Windows executables and professional audio formats, making them less versatile for specialized tasks.

If you need to manage a wide range of file types, avoid Chromebooks and opt for a traditional Windows or Mac laptop.

Lots of hardware limitations

Built for basic tasks only

Chromebooks are best for basic web or cloud-based tasks that require limited RAM and storage. They come with Intel Celeron, Pentium, or ARM-based chips, rather than the more powerful Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7 processors found in Windows laptops, or the M1/M2 chips found in Macs.

In addition, Chromebooks typically have no more than 8 GB of RAM, which only allows you to work with around ten browser tabs at the same time before experiencing sluggishness.

Chromebooks also fall short in peripheral support. They have limited USB-A ports and little emphasis on specialized ports like Ethernet or Thunderbolt. They're best suited for basic peripherals like external hard drives, so you can expect to struggle with additional adapters or docks often required for more specialized equipment. Anything related to audio and video editing or high-intensity applications would be better served by other mainstream laptops.

Is a Chromebook right for you?

It depends on what you want to use it for

Andrew Neel / Unsplash / Pocket-lint

Whether a Chromebook is right for you depends on your operating needs -- and whether they're simple or more comprehensive.

Chromebooks are low-cost alternatives that rely heavily on the Google ecosystem, which makes them ideal for basic tasks like checking email, web browsing, and writing Google Docs. Especially since using high-intensity software like desktop-based applications such as Adobe Photoshop or AutoCAD is a no-go, they're an excellent choice for students and light usage users.