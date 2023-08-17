Stickers have become a common sight across a wide range of apps, letting you react to messages, notes and more with funny and zany little images, and in many cases letting you create your own.

WhatsApp is no exception - the huge messaging app integrated stickers a long time ago, and lets you use them in a bunch of interesting ways. Here are all the key details.

How to use WhatsApp stickers

WhatsApp makes using stickers pretty easy but there are still some hoops to jump through. At its simplest, the steps below will let you send a sticker on WhatsApp.

Open WhatsApp and go into a chat In the field where you would type a message, instead tap on the blue sticker icon (a square with on corner curled) Choose a sticker from those listed under the icon (not the GIF tab) Tap on the sticker to send it

It's worth reiterating that a single tap on the sticker will immediately send it to your chat or contact - it's a very quick process and can be prone to accidental sends!

How to get more WhatsApp stickers

WhatsApp arranges its stickers in packs - you can get whole bunches of them added to your roster at one time very easily with the steps we've laid out below.

While browsing your stickers, tap the Plus icon at the top-right of the sticker section Scroll down through the list of sticker packs Choose a pack then tap the blue download icon on the right of it to add it to your phone You can also swap between All Stickers and My Stickers to see what you already have added

Another useful tip - under that My Stickers section you might see an Update button next to an existing pack - this will let you download an updated version of the pack, potentially with new additions or changes.

How to make AI stickers on WhatsApp

This feature won't be live yet for the vast majority of users, but in August 2023 WhatsApp started allowing some beta testers to try out a new feature, as spotted by WABetaInfo.

This means that at some point soon, we all may be able to create our own stickers for WhatsApp, instead of being limited by the packs available.

The versions seen so far give us a really good idea of how it'll work, too:

Open WhatsApp and choose a chat Tap the sticker icon Tap the new Create icon Type a prompt into the search bar, wait for it to process and then apply your sticker

We assume that, as with text-based options like ChatGPT and Bing Chat, you'll have the chance to edit or refine your description if the sticker doesn't come out quite how you imagined it.

The stickers will apparently be generated entirely on Meta servers and there will seemingly be a process in place to let you report if the sticker you created was inappropriate. Plus, AI-generated stickers will have some sort of marker to let the recipient know that AI was used, to differentiate them from original artist-created stickers.

Liked this?

If you're looking for more interesting ways to get the most out of WhatsApp, be sure to check out our wider list of tips and tricks for the app, which could really elevate how you use it.