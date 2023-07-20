Apple announced several new features are coming to the Mac later this year with the release of macOS 14 Sonoma. You'll soon be able to add widgets to your home screen - even widgets from apps you have installed on your iPhone, there are more interactive wallpapers, and you'll also be able to create your very own web apps.

Web apps are an easy way to turn a website into an app, complete with an app icon in your macOS dock and Launchpad and notification support. They're very handy for websites and services that you don't necessarily want to install an app to use, or maybe one isn't available. You can create a web app for any website without any additional work required by the website developer or company. That means you could get a working version of Twitter's website, in app form, on your Mac, with just a few clicks. Or maybe you want a separate Slack app where you can chat with your friends. The options really are endless.

Web apps have been available on iOS, Android and Windows for as long as we can remember. There have been third-party tools, such as Fluid, that have made web apps on a Mac possible, but until now, Apple hasn't officially supported the feature.

To be clear, you'll need to be running macOS 14 Sonoma on your Mac, which is currently available through Apple's public beta program. However, I don't recommend installing the beta, but instead waiting for the official release later this year; most likely in October.

How to turn any site into a web app on MacOS 14 Sonoma

Web apps in MacOS Sonoma are created using Apple's Safari browser. Even if you use Chrome or Edge as your default browser, you'll need to open Safari for just a few minutes to complete the process. Once the app is created, you won't have to continue using Safari as your main browser, but just be aware that any web apps are based off of Safari.

Here are the steps you'll need to follow to create a web app on your Mac:

Open Safari and visit the site you want to turn into an app. Once the site fully loads, click File in your Mac's menu bar. Next, click Add to Dock… An Add to Dock popup will display. Rename the app to whatever you'd like, then click Add.

Immediately after you click the add button, you'll see that site's app icon show up in your Mac's dock. Click on the icon to launch the web app you just created, and if the site supports push notifications, you'll need to approve the prompt.

Everything you do within the web app you made will be kept within that app. Meaning, even though the web app is based on Safari, anything you do in the app won't impact your browsing history, cookies or other settings in Safari. MacOS treats the web app as a stand-alone app and service.

How to delete a web app on macOS 14 Sonoma

If you decide you no longer want a web app, you can delete it just like you would any other app on your Mac. The easiest way is to follow these steps:

Open Launchpad. Locate the app's icon, or search for the name using the search field. Hold the Option button on your keyboard, and then click the X that appears on the app's icon.

The options are limitless

Once macOS 14 Sonoma is released and you've updated your Mac, you can begin adding web apps to your computer with just a few clicks. There's no limit on which sites you can or can't add, nor is there a limit on the number of sites you can turn into a web app. Your options really are limitless.