Often described as a clone of TikTok, Facebook Reels actually first debuted on Instagram. Reels are a style of short-form video content that is very similar in format to both TikTok videos and Instagram Reels.

Facebook Reels are under 60 seconds long and often include music, viral sounds and special effects to grab the viewer's attention.

What else do you need to know though? We're here with the low-down on Facebook Reels including details on how to make them.

What exactly are Facebook Reels?

With Facebook Reels, anyone can make quick videos and edit them - including by adding music to or using audio from another person’s video.

Reels can be recorded in a series of clips or all at once using video uploads from your phone’s photo library or by uploading a new video during the creation process.

You can also "remix" others’ videos (duet them) and upload clips up to 60 seconds in length. You can save drafts and more tools for Reels have appeared since launch.

TikTok, which helped popularise short-form video content, offers all these capabilities. But, unlike with TikTok, you don't have to download anything else to use Reels. Just open Facebook or Instagram.

Here is how Facebook describes Reels:

"Facebook Reels are a new way to create short, entertaining videos, get discovered by new audiences and be part of cultural moments on Facebook. Effects and music can be added to your reel or use your own original audio, allowing you to bring your ideas to life and share them with your audience. Reels you create will appear in places like Facebook Feed, the Reels section on Facebook, or your Reels profile."

How to make Facebook Reels and share them

To create a Facebook Reel, follow these steps:

.Tap Create from the Reels section on Feed Or tap the camera icon in the top right corner when viewing a reel. Add video to your reel: Tap the record button to add new video.

Tap the photo icon in the left corner to add video clips to your reel. Add audio, text, effects, captions, or a timer to your reel. Tap their respective icons on the right side of your screen. Tap Next when you’re finished. Write a description for your reel. Choose an audience. Reels are public by default. (See notes below for more details.) Tap Share Reel to publish your reel. It will live in your Reels profile, where people can find any reels you’ve shared.

Note: If you are 18 and older, reels on Facebook are set to public, but you can change the audience for each individual reel. Your friends may also see your reels in areas like Facebook Feed.

If you're keen on creating engaging and interesting Reels, then you might like to take a look at this course offered by Meta. Reels can be used for all sorts of things including building your brand, showcasing your products or creative process or growing your community with engaging content.

Can you re-use TikTok videos?

If you're a multi-platform creator then chances are you might already be creating videos for TikTok as well. It is possible to re-use those videos and post them on Facebook Reels.

It's worth noting though that there are some best practices recommendations around this.

On Instagram, the company has said that Reels containing watermarks (such as TikTok watermarks) will be less discoverable. So it's worth taking care when uploading Reels to Facebook or Instagram that you create high-quality content.

When creating Facebook Reels it is possible to share those Reels on Instagram as well. This cross-pollination will help with getting more views and increasing your audience as well.

Where do Reels appear on Facebook?

At the moment, on Facebook, the Reels you create will appear in places like Facebook Feed, the Reels section on Facebook, or your Reels profile.

Can you share Reels from Instagram on Facebook?

Yes. If you have a public Instagram account, you will be asked to opt-in to share your Instagram Reels on Facebook. Likes and comments will be shown on the reel on both Instagram and Facebook.

Can you monetise Facebook Reels?

Meta recently added more "monetisation" ads to Facebook Reels. That means you'll see banner ads that appear as a semi-transparent overlay at the bottom of a reel, for instance, or static sticker ads "that can be placed by a creator anywhere within their reel". Facebook is also giving creators in "nearly all countries where in-stream ads are available" access to its ad-placement program.

Meta

Earning money with Facebook Stars

Facebook Stars is a way for content creators to earn money from the content they're creating in Reels. As long as your account is eligible you should be able to earn through Stars.

Stars essentially allow views of your Reels to send you money via a button on the Reel. This is similar to the logic of YouTube Superchat or SuperThanks and means creators don't need to rely on just ad revenue.

For every Star you're sent, Facebook will pay you USD 0.01. In order to get paid, you need to earn at least 100 USD or 10,000 Stars. And you'll need to set up your payout settings before that too.