The Apple Watch has been a staple in Apple's hardware lineup for years now, and in that time it's kept a design that doesn't change in huge ways, albeit with some improvements year to year.

This means that at a glance it's quite hard to tell different models of Apple Watch apart, and if you've had yours for a while you might struggle to remember exactly which version you have on your wrist. Here's how to find out.

Which Apple Watch model do you have?

The key to finding out all about your Apple Watch is its model number, a code that can translate to exact details.

How to find your Apple Watch model number

Finding your model number is simple - use the steps below:

On your iPhone, open the Watch app Tap on the My Watch tab, then General and then About Look down for the Model Number field, then check the code there starting with "M" Tap on the field and the code will change to a five-digit one starting with "A" This is your model number

From here, it's a matter of comparing that model number to the list you'll find below, to locate your model.

Match your "A" model number to your Apple Watch

Here we've compiled the various model numbers and the Apple Watch versions they translate to - if you find your model number isn't on this list, make sure you're using the "A" version not the "M" version, and then check Apple's own list in case there have been any new additions.

If you were trying to work out what iPhone you had, that would be the end of it, but in the case of the Apple Watch it's a little more complicated - model numbers are duplicated across different styles quite a lot, meaning you may have to look at your watch's case and back to figure out which version of a certain model you have, with the full details on Apple's list as linked above.

Apple Watch Ultra

A2622, A2684 A2859 - Apple Watch Ultra 49mm

Apple Watch Series 8

A2770, A2771A2772, A2773, A2857 - Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 41mm

A2774, A2775, A2858 - Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 45mm

A2772, A2773, A2857 - Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 41mm

A2774, A2775, A2858 - Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 45mm

A2772, A2773, A2857 - Apple Watch Series 8 Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 41mm

A2774, A2775, A2858 - Apple Watch Series 8 Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 45mm

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

A2722 - Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) (GPS) 40mm

A2723 - Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) (GPS) 44mm

A2726, A2725, A2855 - Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) (GPS + Cellular) 40mm

A2727, A2724, A2856 - Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

Apple Watch Series 7

A2473 - Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm

A2474 - Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 45mm

A2473 - Apple Watch Nike Series 7 (GPS) 41mm

A2474 - Apple Watch Nike Series 7 (GPS) 45mm

A2475, A2476 - Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 41mm

A2477, A2478 - Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 45mm

A2475, A2476 - Apple Watch Nike Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm

A2477, A2478 - Apple Watch Nike Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm

A2475, A2476 - Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 41mm

A2477, A2478 - Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 45mm

A2475, A2476 - Apple Watch Hermès Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm

A2477, A2478 - Apple Watch Hermès Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm

A2475, A2476 - Apple Watch Edition Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Titanium 41mm

A2477, A2478 - Apple Watch Edition Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Titanium 45mm

Apple Watch Series 6

A2291 - Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm

A2292 - Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 44mm

A2291 - Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS) 40mm

A2292 - Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS) 44mm

A2293, A2375 - Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 40mm

A2294, A2376 - Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 44mm

A2293, A2375 - Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm

A2294, A2376 - Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

A2293, A2375 - Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 40mm

A2294, A2376 - Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 44mm

A2293, A2375 - Apple Watch Hermès Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm

A2294, A2376 - Apple Watch Hermès Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

A2293, A2375 - Apple Watch Edition Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Titanium 40mm

A2294, A2376 - Apple Watch Edition Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Titanium 44mm

Apple Watch SE

A2351 - Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm

A2352 - Apple Watch SE (GPS) 44mm

A2351 - Apple Watch Nike SE (GPS) 40mm

A2352 - Apple Watch Nike SE (GPS) 44mm

A2353, A2355 - Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 40mm

A2354, A2356 - Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 44mm

A2353, A2355 - Apple Watch Nike SE (GPS + Cellular) 40mm

A2354, A2356 - Apple Watch Nike SE (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

Apple Watch Series 5

A2092 - Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm

A2093 - Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm

A2092 - Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 40mm

A2093 - Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 44mm

A2094, A2156 - Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 40mm

A2095, A2157 - Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 44mm

A2094, A2156 - Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm

A2095, A2157 - Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

A2094, A2156 - Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 40mm

A2095, A2157 - Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 44mm

A2094, A2156 - Apple Watch Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 40mm

A2095, A2157 - Apple Watch Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

A2094, A2156 - Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) Titanium 40mm

A2095, A2157 - Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) Titanium 44mm

A2094, A2156 - Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) Ceramic 40mm

A2095, A2157 - Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) Ceramic 44mm

Apple Watch Series 4

A1977 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 40mm

A1978 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 44mm

A1977 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS) 40mm

A1978 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS) 44mm

A1975, A2007 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 40mm

A1976, A2008 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 44mm

A1975, A2007 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 40mm

A1976, A2008 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

A1975, A2007 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 40mm

A1976, A2008 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 44mm

A1975, A2007 - Apple Watch Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 40mm

A1976, A2008 - Apple Watch Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 44mm

Apple Watch Series 3

A1858 - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm

A1859 - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm

A1858 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS) 38mm

A1859 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS) 42mm

A1860, A1889 - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 38mm

A1861, A1891 - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 42mm

A1860, A1889 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 38mm

A1861, A1891 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 42mm

A1860, A1889 - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 38mm

A1861, A1891 - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 42mm

A1860, A1889 - Apple Watch Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 38mm

A1861, A1891 - Apple Watch Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 42mm

A1860, A1889 - Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) 38mm

A1861, A1891 - Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) 42mm

Apple Watch Series 2

A1757 - Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminium 38mm

A1758 - Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminium 42mm

A1757 - Apple Watch Nike+ 38mm

A1758 - Apple Watch Nike+ 42mm

A1757 - Apple Watch Series 2 Stainless Steel 38mm

A1758 - Apple Watch Series 2 Stainless Steel 42mm

A1757 - Apple Watch Hermès 38mm

A1758 - Apple Watch Hermès 42mm

A1816 - Apple Watch Edition 38mm

A1817 - Apple Watch Edition 42mm

Apple Watch Series 1

A1802 - Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminium 38mm

A1803 - Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminium 42mm

Apple Watch (1st generation)