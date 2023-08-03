The Apple Watch has been a staple in Apple's hardware lineup for years now, and in that time it's kept a design that doesn't change in huge ways, albeit with some improvements year to year.
This means that at a glance it's quite hard to tell different models of Apple Watch apart, and if you've had yours for a while you might struggle to remember exactly which version you have on your wrist. Here's how to find out.
Which Apple Watch model do you have?
The key to finding out all about your Apple Watch is its model number, a code that can translate to exact details.
How to find your Apple Watch model number
Finding your model number is simple - use the steps below:
- On your iPhone, open the Watch app
- Tap on the My Watch tab, then General and then About
- Look down for the Model Number field, then check the code there starting with "M"
- Tap on the field and the code will change to a five-digit one starting with "A"
- This is your model number
From here, it's a matter of comparing that model number to the list you'll find below, to locate your model.
Match your "A" model number to your Apple Watch
Here we've compiled the various model numbers and the Apple Watch versions they translate to - if you find your model number isn't on this list, make sure you're using the "A" version not the "M" version, and then check Apple's own list in case there have been any new additions.
If you were trying to work out what iPhone you had, that would be the end of it, but in the case of the Apple Watch it's a little more complicated - model numbers are duplicated across different styles quite a lot, meaning you may have to look at your watch's case and back to figure out which version of a certain model you have, with the full details on Apple's list as linked above.
Apple Watch Ultra
- A2622, A2684 A2859 - Apple Watch Ultra 49mm
Apple Watch Series 8
- A2770, A2771A2772, A2773, A2857 - Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 41mm
- A2774, A2775, A2858 - Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 45mm
- A2772, A2773, A2857 - Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 41mm
- A2774, A2775, A2858 - Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 45mm
- A2772, A2773, A2857 - Apple Watch Series 8 Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 41mm
- A2774, A2775, A2858 - Apple Watch Series 8 Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 45mm
Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)
- A2722 - Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) (GPS) 40mm
- A2723 - Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) (GPS) 44mm
- A2726, A2725, A2855 - Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) (GPS + Cellular) 40mm
- A2727, A2724, A2856 - Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) (GPS + Cellular) 44mm
Apple Watch Series 7
- A2473 - Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 41mm
- A2474 - Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) 45mm
- A2473 - Apple Watch Nike Series 7 (GPS) 41mm
- A2474 - Apple Watch Nike Series 7 (GPS) 45mm
- A2475, A2476 - Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 41mm
- A2477, A2478 - Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 45mm
- A2475, A2476 - Apple Watch Nike Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm
- A2477, A2478 - Apple Watch Nike Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm
- A2475, A2476 - Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 41mm
- A2477, A2478 - Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 45mm
- A2475, A2476 - Apple Watch Hermès Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm
- A2477, A2478 - Apple Watch Hermès Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm
- A2475, A2476 - Apple Watch Edition Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Titanium 41mm
- A2477, A2478 - Apple Watch Edition Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) Titanium 45mm
Apple Watch Series 6
- A2291 - Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 40mm
- A2292 - Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) 44mm
- A2291 - Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS) 40mm
- A2292 - Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS) 44mm
- A2293, A2375 - Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 40mm
- A2294, A2376 - Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 44mm
- A2293, A2375 - Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm
- A2294, A2376 - Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm
- A2293, A2375 - Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 40mm
- A2294, A2376 - Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 44mm
- A2293, A2375 - Apple Watch Hermès Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm
- A2294, A2376 - Apple Watch Hermès Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm
- A2293, A2375 - Apple Watch Edition Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Titanium 40mm
- A2294, A2376 - Apple Watch Edition Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) Titanium 44mm
Apple Watch SE
- A2351 - Apple Watch SE (GPS) 40mm
- A2352 - Apple Watch SE (GPS) 44mm
- A2351 - Apple Watch Nike SE (GPS) 40mm
- A2352 - Apple Watch Nike SE (GPS) 44mm
- A2353, A2355 - Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 40mm
- A2354, A2356 - Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 44mm
- A2353, A2355 - Apple Watch Nike SE (GPS + Cellular) 40mm
- A2354, A2356 - Apple Watch Nike SE (GPS + Cellular) 44mm
Apple Watch Series 5
- A2092 - Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 40mm
- A2093 - Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) 44mm
- A2092 - Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 40mm
- A2093 - Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS) 44mm
- A2094, A2156 - Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 40mm
- A2095, A2157 - Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 44mm
- A2094, A2156 - Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm
- A2095, A2157 - Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) 44mm
- A2094, A2156 - Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 40mm
- A2095, A2157 - Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 44mm
- A2094, A2156 - Apple Watch Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 40mm
- A2095, A2157 - Apple Watch Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 44mm
- A2094, A2156 - Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) Titanium 40mm
- A2095, A2157 - Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) Titanium 44mm
- A2094, A2156 - Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) Ceramic 40mm
- A2095, A2157 - Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) Ceramic 44mm
Apple Watch Series 4
- A1977 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 40mm
- A1978 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 44mm
- A1977 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS) 40mm
- A1978 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS) 44mm
- A1975, A2007 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 40mm
- A1976, A2008 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 44mm
- A1975, A2007 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 40mm
- A1976, A2008 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 44mm
- A1975, A2007 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 40mm
- A1976, A2008 - Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 44mm
- A1975, A2007 - Apple Watch Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 40mm
- A1976, A2008 - Apple Watch Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 44mm
Apple Watch Series 3
- A1858 - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm
- A1859 - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm
- A1858 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS) 38mm
- A1859 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS) 42mm
- A1860, A1889 - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 38mm
- A1861, A1891 - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) Aluminium 42mm
- A1860, A1889 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 38mm
- A1861, A1891 - Apple Watch Nike+ (GPS + Cellular) 42mm
- A1860, A1889 - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 38mm
- A1861, A1891 - Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) Stainless Steel 42mm
- A1860, A1889 - Apple Watch Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 38mm
- A1861, A1891 - Apple Watch Hermès (GPS + Cellular) 42mm
- A1860, A1889 - Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) 38mm
- A1861, A1891 - Apple Watch Edition (GPS + Cellular) 42mm
Apple Watch Series 2
- A1757 - Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminium 38mm
- A1758 - Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminium 42mm
- A1757 - Apple Watch Nike+ 38mm
- A1758 - Apple Watch Nike+ 42mm
- A1757 - Apple Watch Series 2 Stainless Steel 38mm
- A1758 - Apple Watch Series 2 Stainless Steel 42mm
- A1757 - Apple Watch Hermès 38mm
- A1758 - Apple Watch Hermès 42mm
- A1816 - Apple Watch Edition 38mm
- A1817 - Apple Watch Edition 42mm
Apple Watch Series 1
- A1802 - Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminium 38mm
- A1803 - Apple Watch Series 1 Aluminium 42mm
Apple Watch (1st generation)
- A1553 - Apple Watch 38mm
- A1554 - Apple Watch 42mm
- A1553 - Apple Watch Sport 38mm
- A1554 - Apple Watch Sport 42mm
- A1553 - Apple Watch Hermès 38mm
- A1554 - Apple Watch Hermès 38mm
- A1553 - Apple Watch Edition 38mm
- A1554 - Apple Watch Edition 42mm