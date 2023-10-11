Google / Pocket-lint Google Pixel Tablet $409 $499 Save $90 The Google Pixel Tablet is on sale this Prime Day and it's the best price we've ever seen for this model. Getting $90 off for a device that's been out a few months is pretty fantastic, so this is a deal you shouldn't miss. $409 at Amazon

The second day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is here, and we're seeing a ton of impressive deals, including for Google's Pixel Tablet. Previously, the best price for this device was $439, so we're happy to see that we're getting an even better deal for Prime Day.

This is a Prime-exclusive deal which means that you'll need to have a Prime membership to access it. Thankfully, you can sign up and get a 30-day free trial, so you can get your hands on this (and every other) deal without paying for a membership. There are a number of perks, however, so you may very well end up keeping your subscription.

Should you get the Google Pixel Tablet on Prime Day?

The quick answer is "yes, you totally should get the Google Pixel Tablet this Prime Day." The long answer is that this is a great tablet that brings in plenty of cool features, but seems to be a bit too pricey at its $499 full price. Now that it's more affordable, the price is actually better fitted for what it has to offer.

The Google Pixel Tablet is a fabulous tech companion for anyone who loves streaming entertainment, managing their smart home devices, and staying connected on the go. And with Prime Day sales, now is the perfect time to snag one for yourself or as a gift.

With its 11in screen and adaptive brightness, you'll experience brilliant colors and sharp images whether you're streaming your favorite TV show or editing photos. And with its Google Tensor G2 chip built-in, you'll enjoy smooth streaming and fast performance, even when running multiple apps at once.

What sets the Pixel Tablet apart is its unique dock that doubles as a great-sounding speaker for room-filling music. And when your tablet is docked, you can switch to Hub Mode to enjoy digital photo frames, smart home controls, and hands-free help.

With access to Google TV and Chromecast, you can easily watch your favorite shows and movies. Plus, with its seamless integration with other Google Pixel devices, you can effortlessly connect your phone, earbuds, watch, and tablet with each other.