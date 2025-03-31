It might not be an actual holiday, but the thought behind it is undeniably essential. Say hello to World Backup Week 2025.

Throughout the coming week (you'll already see some of the content on our site), the Pocket-lint team will be sharing how we keep our data organized, backed up, and most importantly, safe -- whether that's with a dedicated app like Google's Photos platform (or an obsure third-party alternative ), an external drive , or taking advantage of Apple's excellent Time Machine tool

Where did World Backup Day come from?

Healthy digital backup hygiene is important

World Backup Day

World Backup Day launched back in 2011 as a way for the tech industry to push healthy data backup practices, including highlighting the importance of protecting sensitive material, when it makes sense to use the almighty Cloud and why you should probably store at least some data locally, andhow you can use a NAS to create the ultimate home storage system.

While I have solid data backup practices now, that wasn't always the case. Several years ago, I lost my main work laptop's macOS backup and didn't have a recent Time Machine backup to restore from (it was an awful experience that I definitely learned a lot from). Seeral years ago, I also encountered situations where I lost all of my photographs from Apple's Photos app when trying to free up extra space in my increasingly crowded iCloud storage.

Throughout this week, we have several useful stories planned tied to learning how to better backup data across your Mac, PC, iPhone, and Android device.