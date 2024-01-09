Key Takeaways CES 2024 showcases some weird and unconventional gadgets that stand out from the conventional products at the tech conference.

CES 2024 is officially in full swing, and there have been plenty of exciting announcements. As cool as those products are, we wanted to go deeper into the trenches of the tech show's announcements to find the weirdest gadgets shown off at the tech conference. We searched high and low, sifting through the TVs, refrigerators, phones, and other conventional gadgets to find the products that go their own way.

We won't judge you if you want every one of these products. After all, weird is wonderful, and these devices most definitely fit that description.

Phillips 5000 Wi-Fi palm recognition smart deadbolt

Our science fiction future is now

Philips 5000 Series Smart deadbolt $360 at Philips

Keys and door codes are so 2023. It's 2024, and now we all unlock our doors by simply pointing the palm of our hands at our deadbolt lock. Of course, if you prefer to use a PIN or a key, you still can with the Philips 5000 Series Smart deadbolt, but that would be incredibly boring when you could use your hand. If someone tries to break into your house with this lock; they'll have to literally take your arm to do it.

77-inch LG Signature OLED T

A wireless TV that's also transparent

LG certainly impressed us with its Signature OLED T, a transparent TV that works without HDMI cables. Is it necessary for anyone to have a transparent TV in their home? Probably not, but it sure is an interesting conversation starter. Unfortunately, we don't know how much this TV will cost, but we're confident that it will be exceedingly expensive. It's certainly unconventional as far as OLED TVs go, but that's what makes us like it so much.

Samsung Ballie

AI that follows you around

This isn't the first CES where Samsung showed off its round AI companion. Ballie will follow you around with its handy little projector, handle household tasks, display the day's events, and share weather updates. It's kind of like having a Google Nest display that moves around the home with you, which seems cool while also being unconventional. Using AI, Ballie learns from your patterns and habits to provide smarter, more personalized services. Will this thing ever come to market? Hopefully. Will I buy one? It depends on how much it costs, but I could be convinced if it's not prohibitively expensive.

Invoxia Minitailz smart pet collar

Track your pet's vitals

Invoxia Minitailz $99 at Invoxia

We love smartwatches for tracking our health. They tell us how many steps we've taken, what our heart rate is, and all kinds of other health information. Now, the Invoxia Minitailz brings the same type of tracking to our beloved furry friends. This product is winning all kinds of awards at CES 2024, but it's still a little odd, as we've owned pets without health-tracking devices for generations, and they've done pretty well. Still, knowing your pet's vitals could help save their life, and that makes this a worthwhile device.

RCA smart bird feeder with HD camera

AI has made its way into bird-watching

RCA Smart Bird Feeder $100 at Amazon

RCA announced a lot of products at CES 2024, but perhaps the most exciting is this smart bird feeder with an HD camera. It uses AI to recognize different types of birds, so you can always know what sort of bird is feasting at your feeder. Of all the products we expect to find AI in, bird feeders certainly weren't one of them, but here we are. Sure, it's a little niche, but for avid bird watchers, this is actually a pretty cool device that might be worth getting once it becomes available.