Summary Belkin's PowerGrip transforms your iPhone into a retro point-and-shoot camera.

Features include a DSLR-style design, a Shutter Button, and a 10,000 mAh battery for charging your iPhone.

The PowerGrip is designed to make holding your iPhone more ergonomic when shooting landscape photography.

Have you ever wanted to turn your iPhone into a point-and-shoot camera ? Probably not, right? Well, that hasn't stopped Belkin from releasing a Motorola Moto Z-inspired Friends-like accessory for the iPhone .

The ergonomic DSLR-style PowerGrip aims to turn Apple's smartphone into a retro point-and-shoot camera by magnetically attaching to its rear while also offering a sizable battery for charging your iPhone .

Of course, it features a "Shutter Button"

It's a silly accessory, but I can see the PowerGrip appealing to a niche audience

Belkin

The PowerGrip's overall design is reminiscent of a mid-2000s point-and-shoot camera, complete with a Bluetooth-enabled Shutter Button that seems to work pretty much exactly like the iPhone 16 Pro's Camera Control button. Other notable features include a built-in retractable USB-C cable and a 10,000 mAh battery that offers 7.5w charging to whatever iPhone it's attached to. There's also a small screen in the top left corner of the PowerGrip that shows the battery percentage.

I can't see myself using the PowerGrip, but I understand how it might be helpful to some smartphone photographers, especially given how uncomfortable it is to use the iPhone in landscape mode for long periods. While I haven't used the accessory myself, the PowerGrip looks like it would make it far easier to hold the iPhone when shooting in landscape mode. Beyond the additional grip, the magnetic accessory seems to be entirely an aesthetic thing, given it doesn't add to the iPhone's photography capabilities (for example, it doesn't add additional zoom).

Belkin

Colors include powder blue, sandbox, fresh yellow, black, and pepper (you can see them in the photo above). It's unclear what iPhones the PowerGrip is compatible with, but it's likely all MagSafe models. Belkin says the PowerGrip will release in May, with pricing to be announced later.