Netflix has finally ended our tortuous wait, by renewing Wednesday for a season two.

Although the streaming giant has yet to announce a release date or casting information or even trailers with footage of the new season, here is everything we know so far -- including where you'll be able to stream it.

Wednesday season 2: What to know

Netflix's Wednesday is a spin-off of The Addams Family franchise focused on the eldest Addams child, Wednesday. Most of you will recall Christina Ricci's portrayal of the macabre adolescent from the popular 90s live-action films, The Addams Family and Addams Family Values, but now there's a new Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character.

The first season of Wednesday is a fun, wonderful, fanciful, and often dark story that shows a Wednesday rebelling against her mother and father and being sent to the Nevermore Academy in Vermont for outcasts, freaks, and monsters.

There, she becomes entangled in a gruesome murder mystery involving the students, local residents, and all sorts of monsters and ghouls including Hydes, werewolves, and more. In the end, Wednesday uncovers the killer, repairs relationships with her parents, and learns how to be a friend, but, of course, never loses sight of her morbid disposition.

Netflix has officially confirmed that a second season of Wednesday is on the way.

Wednesday season 2: Trailers

Technically there aren't any trailers yet.

But, on 6 January 2023, Netflix released a video (below) in which Ortega as Wednesday says, over season one footage, "Over the past few weeks I've been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It's been pure torture. Thank you."

Set to Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary', Netflix then reveals: "More misery is coming. The global phenomenon will return for season two."

So far, Netflix has announced no date. It's only said a season two is coming.

Wednesday season 2: How to watch

Netflix holds the streaming distribution rights for season one, but there was a lot of speculation about whether it would for season two. Rumours suggested Prime Video might, following Amazon's merger with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), which is the production company that makes Wednesday for Netflix. But none of that ended up being true.

Netflix has confirmed it will stream Wednesday season two.

Wednesday season 2 cast: Who is coming back?

One can assume Jenna Ortega will return as Wednesday Adams. Xavier Thorpe, played by Percy Hynes White, is likely to join season 2 as well.

The following will probably round out the rest of the Wednesday season 2 cast:

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

George Farmer as Ajax Pertroplus

Naomi J Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Luis Guzmán as Gomaz Addams

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Christina Ricci's Ms. Thornhill could even return.

Wednesday season 2 cast: How to catch up

Season one of Wednesday is now available to stream on Netflix.