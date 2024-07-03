Key Takeaways LG WebOS is a user-friendly smart TV OS with innovative features.

WebOS focuses on simplicity, speed, and easy access to streaming services.

LG's best WebOS features include AI integration, accessibility options, and personalized content recommendations.

When it comes to smart TVs, LG's WebOS stands out as a leader in user-friendly interfaces and innovative features, and is our top pick for best Smart TV operating system overall. Introduced by LG in 2014, WebOS is an operating system designed specifically for smart TVs, offering a seamless and intuitive user experience. With a focus on simplicity, speed and providing easy access to a variety of streaming services, WebOS has revolutionized the way consumers interact with LG TVs.

LG WebOS Operating system LG WebOS Ease of use Very high Smart assistants Alexa, Google, ThinQ Ad presence Low App availability Wide Notable features User-friendly interface; minimal ads Expand

Ultimately, WebOS is built around a minimalist and intuitive interface, featuring a customizable ribbon-like launcher that allows users to switch between apps, live TV and connected devices effortlessly. So, whether you're streaming a movie, browsing through your apps, or connecting your smart home devices, WebOS is overall smooth and responsive.

Most consumers typically focus on the brand and model of the TV rather than the specific operating system it uses. They may not realize the role the OS plays in their overall viewing experience. However, as we delve deeper into LG's best WebOS features, it's clear that LG's operating system sets a high standard in the smart TV industry and why it continues to be a favorite among consumers.

1 WebOS + AI

Staying at forefront of smart TV tech

LG/ Pocket-lint

Many big TV manufacturers have lately focused on making smart TVs more accessible, and Quick Card is one of LG WebOS 24's accessibility solutions. Located front and center on the home page, this feature makes it significantly easier for users to access and utilize various accessibility features on their TVs. The Quick Card function provides convenient access to features like audio descriptions, subtitles and visual demonstrations of what these accessibility options look like when enabled.

The accessibility Quick Card not only highlights these features but also showcases how they work, making it simpler for users who need them to understand and enable the required accessibility settings right from the home screen. The Quick Card feature is a significant improvement over previous webOS versions where accessibility options were often buried deep within settings menus, making them harder to find and utilize for those who needed them most.

2 LG ThinQ App integration

Offers personalized content recommendations

LG/ Pocket-lint

We mentioned this in our lead-in, and it's a slick feature as ThinQ offers natural language voice control through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, enabling users to manage their TV and connect smart home devices seamlessly. The feature also provides personalized content recommendations based on viewing habits and a comprehensive Home Dashboard for easy management of IoT devices.

Additionally, AI Picture Pro and AI Sound Pro optimize picture and sound quality in real-time, ensuring the best audiovisual experience.

AI Picture Pro, for example, utilizes deep learning algorithms to recognize the type of content being viewed and automatically adjusts picture settings for optimal image quality, ensuring vibrant colors and sharp details. AI Sound Pro, on the other hand, analyzes audio content in real-time and adjusts sound settings to match the genre, whether it's dialogue-heavy movies, sports, or music, providing a rich and immersive audio experience.

ThinQ AI essentially transforms the TV into a central hub for entertainment and smart home control.

Related This startup is creating the ultimate universal remote for your smart home With the Haptique RS90 and RS90x, Cantata promises to simplify and elevate the smart home experience.

3 AI chatbot

Assists with troubleshooting

LG/ Pocket-lint

LG WebOs's AI chatbot tool is designed to enhance user interaction by providing intuitive voice and text-based assistance. The AI chatbot can answer questions, offer personalized content recommendations, and assist with TV settings and troubleshooting issues such as the screen being too dark, sound being too quiet and so on. Integrated with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, it enables hands-free control of the TV and connected smart home devices. Ultimately, the chatbot feature leverages advanced natural language processing to understand and respond to user queries, making it easier for users to navigate their TV's functions, discover new content and manage their smart home ecosystem more efficiently and conveniently.

0:26 Related TiVo's streaming stick enhanced my smart TV and leveled up my content game Fast navigation and easy access to content make it easier to find what I want to watch.

4 Browse the LG content store

Offers a wide range of applications

While key apps like Netflix come pre-installed, WebOS allows users to download additional apps from the LG Content Store to expand its smart TV's capabilities and cater even more to personal preferences. The LG Content Store offers a wide range of applications, including Hulu, Disney+, and YouTube. You can browse through various categories, such as entertainment, sports, news, and games, to find and install their desired apps. The store also features a selection of movies, TV shows, and additional content available for purchase or rent.