Key Takeaways Wear OS 5 has enhanced smartwatch battery life by 20% during long activities.

Wear OS 5 introduces health tracking features for athletes, including stride length and vertical oscillation.

Upgrading to a new Wear OS smartwatch can improve app access, customization, and health monitoring.

Since 2018, when Google rebranded Android Wear to Wear OS, the software has run on a number of powerful smartwatches that sync best with Android phones. Wear OS is utilized by a few different smartwatch manufacturers, including Fossil, Casio, Huawei, Mobvoi, and, of course, Samsung and Google.

In recent years, smartwatches have become so good, that no matter which one you choose, you'll have a great device for years to come. Google announced Wear OS 5 back at its I/O developer conference earlier this year, and it came to smartwatches in July. It has leveled up how well Wear OS smartwatches work with a number of exciting features. One of the biggest complaints about previous Wear OS watches included its short battery life, which has been amended with the latest software rollout.

Related Best Wear OS smartwatch: Expert tested and reviewed From Google's own Pixel watches to the Samsung Classic 6's rotating bezel, these smartwatches have the perfect hardware to compliment Wear OS.

If you haven't had to deal with Wear OS before, there's much to like and plenty of features to take advantage of. If you have had a Wear OS watch before, however, it may be time to upgrade. But how do you know if it's truly time to upgrade or you're just intrigued by the latest and greatest offerings? Here are some concrete signs that it's time to upgrade your Wear OS watch.

Wear OS Wear OS is an operating system that is used by many Android-based smartwatches. The most recent update is Wear OS 5, which debuted in July 2024. Some of the watches that use Wear OS include Samsung Galaxy Watch and Google Pixel watches. See at Google Play

1 Your watch still uses Android Wear

It's probably time to get a new watch

Imgur (Weibo)

If you're still rocking a Moto 360 smartwatch, it's almost definitely time to upgrade your watch. This ran on Android Wear, which was the operating system for Android smartwatches from 2014 to 2018. If your watch is nearing 10 years old, it's likely the technology is far too old and it's time for a new timepiece. Plus, you do not have any support and updates for Android Wear anymore. Google is not spending time creating versions of the new OS that are compatible with those watches that aren't really being manufactured anymore. Android Wear runs on offerings from:

LG

Motorola

Asus

Sony

ZTE

New Balance and more

You can check to see which operating system your smartwatch uses by going to the Settings menu and tapping About device.

Related Samsung Galaxy Watch FE vs Apple Watch SE: Battle of the affordable smartwatch Samsung and Apple both sell affordable smartwatch's that cherry pick the best features of their premium options, but only one of them is best.

2 Your watch battery is dying too quickly

Want to track a long workout? Better have a full battery

One of the biggest complaints about smartwatches, or most electronic devices, is that their batteries die quickly. Having to know where the nearest charger is at all times is exhausting because it limits you not only from using your device, but also from living your life. Even if your smartwatch is running Wear OS 4.0, the battery life is likely drained more than you realize or prefer.

Related Wear OS 5 might finally free us from constant smartwatch charging Beyond battery life, Google didn't have much to say about its new wearable OS.

With Wear OS 5, the battery life is much improved. Google made the point to announce that if you are running a marathon, tracking the activity during those 26.2 miles would take up to 20% less power consumption on a watch with Wear OS 5.0 than 4.0. That might be the reason right there to upgrade, especially if you're an athlete. But even for people who just aren't great at remembering to charge their devices, getting a new Wear OS smartwatch could save you the hassle.

Having to know where the nearest charger is at all times is exhausting because it limits you not only from using your device, but also from living your life.

3 You struggle to find your favorite apps

Some of the latest fixes streamline access

If you love your Google Pixel Watch but have either a Pixel Watch 1 or Pixel Watch 2, you may not be inclined to switch to a Pixel Watch 3. If you're happy with it, then it should continue to be the watch that you wear every day. But if you don't think you're getting everything that you can from it, it might be worth considering an upgrade. One of the reasons could be because Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2 run on Wear OS 4 compared to Wear OS 5 for Pixel Watch 3.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The latest update in software shows a different platform for the OS. The app launcher is in a grid format now, making it easier to find some of your most frequently-used apps. You'll still be able to choose between the in-line launcher and the grid, but it might make sense to make a change. It seems like this is going to be the layout that Google is going to rely on in the future, so it might be worth getting used to. And it makes sense to do so, as it is simple to scroll through and locate exactly what you're looking for.

4 You're a runner and want to track long runs

Health tracking is an important upgraded feature

As mentioned above, the battery life is improved for workout warriors when it comes to Wear OS 5. But Google took it another step further and made health and activity observations a part of its feedback for athletes. Wear OS 5 delivers four new metrics that were not previously available in other operating systems.

2:13 Read our review The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra isn't so Ultra after all The new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is bright and beautiful, but it's no Garmin adventure watch.

It can track ground contact time, meaning how long your foot is on the ground during a run. It will also track the length of your stride to help you understand if you're taking longer or shorter strides. Vertical oscillation is also measured and that is how much your torso moves during a run. Finally, the vertical ratio, which is a vertical oscillation divided by stride length, is also measured. These just add to the preparedness of runners before a big race, as understanding them can help a runner adjust running style to be more efficient and safer on the body in the long run.

5 You want to look at a new watch face

This might be more than you want to spend, but it works

Being able to customize your watch face is part of what makes a smartwatch a fun device to own. Rather than having to look at the same watch face if you're buying a traditional watch, a smartwatch's face can be customized. There are a lot of different options that you can choose from that are built into Wear OS. But Wear OS 5 added a few new ones to the fold for you.

Related 10 apps every new Wear OS user should try These apps will help you get the most out of your Wear OS device.

There are upgrades to the Watch Face Format, including Flavors, which gives different configurations for the watch for ultimate customization for the user. The newest Watch Face Format changes also include weather conditions, weighted elements complications, and more in-depth intel on heart rate monitoring. Of course, you can just take our suggestion and use Facer, one of our favorite Wear OS apps, if you don't want to upgrade your entire smartwatch.