You don't come across many pairs of true wireless in-ears that sound better than the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, and you don't come across many deals that take a chunk off their not inconsiderable asking price. So we had to shout about this deal that sees Amazon slash $100 off their asking price on Prime Day, giving you a saving of 35 per cent off their list price.

Currently it is only the graphite version that offers this big discount, but that's far from an inconvenience - it's a lovely finish that should stay looking its best, even after months knocking around in your bag or backpack. If you've been eyeing up the Sony WF-1000XM4 and Apple AirPods Pro 2 then these are a great alternative to consider.

Why should you buy Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3?

Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless line has been building to this third generation of earbuds since true wireless headphones were a something of a novelty. That's meant Sennheiser has had the time to hone these in-ears to a point of near audio perfection - so much so that we crowned these earbuds our favourite of the year in 2022.

This generation offered a clear step up from their predecessors, with plenty of small tweaks and improvements that proved Sennheiser looks at all their products with a true eye for detail. The design was improved, the comfort levelled up and even the noise cancelling got better. So far, so impressive.

From a sound quality perspective there's lots to like too, serving up a balanced and clear performance that knows when to add in some rich bassy wallop when required. They're a great choice for a wide range of music, but there's a full EQ in Sennheiser's great control app if you'd like some more control.

As far as battery life goes, you can expect seven hours on a single charge and 21 additional hours in the case, which isn't a bad effort at all. If you're on the look out for a pair of stylish headphones that don't scrimp on sound quality then these could well tick every box - but be quick, this deal won't last long.