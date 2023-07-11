Western Digital WD Black SN850X 4TB $229.99 $699.99 Save $470 4TB of ultra-fast PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage for just $229.99 - what more can we say, it's an incredible deal. $229.99 at Amazon

If you're in need of more storage for your PC or games console, now's the time to grab it. Prime Day 2023 has brought some excellent deals on a wide range of SSDs, but this one stands out above the rest.

It's the 4TB capacity of the excellent WD Black SN850X PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, and it can be yours for just $229.99. It offers speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, so you'lll never be left wanting for performance, plus, with such a large capacity you can store all the games, movies, photos and applications you could possibly need.

Drives of this size and speed were prohibitively expensive until recently, but now, we'd recommend this upgrade to just about anybody. It's a simple, clean wire-free install, thanks to the NVMe interface, and your system will run smoother than ever, especially if you're upgrading from an older drive.

What if I want to use it with a PS5?

Technically, this drive should work with the PS5. However, Sony recommends that you use an SSD with a heatsink for the best performance. For that reason, we'd recommend picking up the SN850X 2TB Heatsink version instead.

WD WD Black SN850X PCIe 4.0 SSD $142.99 $309.99 Save $167 $142.99 at Amazon

Underneath its fancy housing, it's the same SSD, and it still offers blazing-fast speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s. But the attached heatsink will keep it cool for prolonged use in the PS5 chassis, with its limited airflow.

Unfortunately, the 4TB version isn't on sale for Prime Day, but 2TB of storage is more than enough for most game libraries, and this is an incredible deal in and of itself. It has been reduced by over 50 per cent of its original asking price, making it more tempting than ever.

If you're interested in either of these drives, we'd suggest acting fast. We can't imagine these sitting on the shelves for long.