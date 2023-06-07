It might have taken longer than we first anticipated, but WD_Black has finally released its promised expansion card for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Since launch, the only option on the market to get you more storage on a new-generation Xbox was provided by Seagate, and while it worked flawlessly the lack of competition means prices have stayed high.

The new C50 Expansion Card might not instantly bring those prices way lower, but having multiple options is an immediate benefit, and its 500GB variant comes in at a very reasonable $80 or £90.

The card comes in 500GB and 1TB variants depending on how much space you need, and if you're using the Xbox Series X in particular these will come in hugely useful.

That smaller console is mighty impressive given its size and price but is pretty short on storage space as a consequence.

These cards are super easy to install, simply slotting into the waiting port on the back of either Xbox, so that's a major advantage once you've bought them.

We're hopeful that this marks the start of a new chapter, and that more licensed cards are on the way from other storage providers, but there's no firm indication that this is the case, so it could well be that we're still a little short on choice in the market for a while.

New PS5 storage option

The good news for gamers is that this isn't the only expansion storage WD_Black has launched this week - it also has a new SSD option for PS5 gamers, too.

The SN850P NVMe SSD is an upgraded version of its existing PS5-compatible drives with slightly faster speeds, a fancy new heatsink design and higher capacities that go up to a massive 4TB version.

WD_Black SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5 This looks like it could be a new contender for the best SSD option on PS5. $150 at Western Digital See at Best Buy

It's a compelling package that should make shopping for an expansion SSD for your PS5 even more of a competitive affair.

If you were to opt for the biggest 4TB drive you'd be spending more than the price of a PlayStation 5 in the first place, to be fair, but you'd also be quadrupling your storage in one fell swoop, so it's very much swings and roundabouts there.

Most people will probably opt for a more sensible 1TB or 2TB option, and even these make a huge difference in an age where games like Call of Duty: Warzone take up simply masses of space on your console.

Once you do pick one up, be sure to check out our guide to installing a PS5 SSD so that you can get up and running without any hiccups.