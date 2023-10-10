Western Digital WD Black SN850X 4TB $260 $700 Save $440 This PCIe Gen 4 drive boasts speeds of up to 7,300MB/s and has ample storage for a bumper-sized Steam library, boatloads of 4K video files, and just about anything else you could need. $260 at Amazon

The 4TB WD Black SN850X was one of the best, if not the best, Prime Day deals back in July. But if you missed out on that, we've got good news, this amazing drive has a similar discount as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.

The 4TB WD Black SN850X launched at a price of $700, and with its current discount, it's retailing for just $260. That makes for a massive saving of $440 off MSRP. It may not have been retailing at that price lately, but it was well over the $400 mark only a few short months ago, so it's still a stellar saving.

Why you should get the WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD

It's no secret that games are getting bigger and bigger, the PC version of Starfield takes up a whopping 140GB on its own, for example. The same is true if you're into creating videos, modern cameras with high-bitrate codecs will eat up your storage in no time at all. It used to be the case that you'd need to buy a zippy low-capacity boot drive and pair it with a large-capacity HDD, but now, you no longer need to pick and choose. A drive like the SN850X will store everything you could possibly need, and you'll be able to access it all lightning-quick thanks to its 7,300MB/s read speeds.

If you're a console gamer, this drive will work with the PS5, too. Sony recommends using a drive with a heatsink, which isn't supplied with this model, but you can apply a third-party heatsink in a matter of seconds. Alternatively, you might want to check out the 2TB SN850X with Heatsink, which is also on offer for just $120. It's a lower capacity, but it offers the same excellent performance and comes with a stylish heatsink installed right out of the box.