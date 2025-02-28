Summary Waze's new 5.4 update displays a navigation map on the instrument cluster in select vehicles via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There's no official list of compatible cars yet, but some BMW, Ford, and Polestar models have been reported to work with the new integration.

The heads-up display shows a simplified navigation route to reduce distractions, meaning no road hazards are present on it. You'll need to look at the infotainment screen to see road hazards still.

A new update for Waze is releasing to drivers, and if you've been using Google Maps lately, it might encourage you to switch over or perhaps return to the popular navigation app.

With Waze version 5.4, the app can now display your navigation map on the heads-up display (the instrument cluster) behind the steering wheel in certain vehicles (via 9to5Google). While most cars show navigation apps only through their infotainment system via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, many newer models now feature two screens: one on the infotainment panel and another in front of the driver to display speed, mileage, fuel level, battery charge, and more.

This update could potentially help drivers concentrate on the road better by eliminating the need to glance over at the infotainment system to see if they are making the right turn or exit. A Reddit user shared their experience with Waze 5.4, showing how the app now appears in their BMW.

There is no supported vehicle list yet

A glimpse at what's to come

While this latest Waze update introduces an exciting new feature for vehicles, its availability is currently very limited, and no official list of compatible cars has been released. Reportedly, it functions on specific BMW, Ford, and Polestar models through CarPlay and Android Auto with Waze version 5.4.

Based on images shared on Reddit, the heads-up display shows a simplified Waze navigation map designed to reduce distractions. Users will only see their navigation route without notifications for road hazards such as speed traps or traffic issues.

It's worth noting that Google Maps and Apple Maps also feature a similar heads-up display integration, but like the Waze 5.4 update, this is limited to a few vehicles. Notably, Apple is planning a massive next-generation overhaul of CarPlay with further heads-up display integrations, but it has been delayed as the Cupertino-based company works with car manufacturers to implement it.