Waze is one of my favorite navigation apps to use with Apple CarPlay . It's saved me countless times when traffic has piled up during my drive home, and now the app is introducing a new feature to its CarPlay experience that will make your daily commute much more seamless.

With its latest update, Waze has added a quick navigation button to its CarPlay experience that instantly launches navigation mode to your home or work address with just one tap (via AutoEvolution). You can find the new button on the right side of the interface, above the search icon when navigation isn't active. The quick navigation button is also intelligent. Since Waze learns from your driving habits, it can identify where you drive and the times you typically do so.

This means that when you tap the quick navigation button at a time when you're usually driving to work, it will automatically start navigation to your work address. The same applies when you're heading home at the end of the day. This new feature definitely makes it easier to hop in the car and go when you're in a rush, saving you from having to tap multiple times to set your destination.

How to set your home and work address on Waze

Make your daily commute easier

If you're new to Waze or have never set up your home or work address on the app, I highly recommend doing so. It saves a lot of time when you're in a rush. You can also set your work address to any place you visit frequently, like your school or gym. Just follow these simple steps to set up a home and work address on Waze.

1. Open the Waze app.

2. Tap the three bars in the upper-left of the app.

3. Select View Profile.

4. Tap Home and Work.

5. Set your Home and Work address.

With your home and work address set, you're ready to take advantage of the new quick navigation button in Waze's CarPlay experience. If you don't have CarPlay in your car, there are some ways you can add it to improve your driving experience.

Waze has some other neat features that make it stand out compared to Apple Maps and Google Maps . One such feature is the ability to choose a " sidekick ," which lets you select different voice options for your road trips. Some of the cool options you can choose from are Master Chief from Halo and Paddington Bear himself.