Summary I prefer Apple Maps for short, local trips to new areas or local errands.

I turn to Waze for longer journeys over 30 minutes for real-time traffic and obstacle information.

You should stick with Waze for highway driving focus and for optimizing long journeys.

As what you could call a native-app loyalist -- it's next to impossible to get me to hit 'download' on an app to replace whatever came with my iPhone . I know, I know -- third parties almost always do it better, as they're more specialized, but there's just something about the iOS aesthetic that makes me content with generalizations and lack of atomic level of accuracy that they offer.

Along that very line, people never fail to shake their heads in disappointment at the Apple Maps icon on my iPhone 12 Pro's homescreen. It's easy, and it's there -- it has been since my first iPhone back in 2013. I'm sitting smack-dab in the middle of the gorgeous walled garden Apple has trapped me in. Call it Stockholm Syndrome, but I'm happy with it.

However, there's only one app that does tempt me to peek over that lovely garden wall -- and sometimes hop over it. It's Waze, and though I know for a fact that it's better than Apple's navigation app, I still only use it for certain kinds of trips.

When I use Apple Maps over Waze

I'm comfortable with Apple ecosystem when the travel radius is small