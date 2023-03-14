The Google-owned Waze app has added the ability to tailor EV charging stops to your specific electric car model.

All you need to do is enter your electric vehicle details plus the plug type it uses into the app and it will only show charging stations along your route that are relevant to you. It should save you the pain of driving to a particularly stop, only to find that it doesn't have the facilities your car needs.

Waze is also adding updated EV charging information to its maps, Local map editors from the Waze Community report in real-time to keep the data accurate and comprehensive.

The update is rolling out to the Waze app now but might take up to a couple of weeks to reach your region. It's not yet available on the UK App Store for iOS device owners, for example.

Apple iPhone owners might have also noticed recently that Waze has retired its widget for their handsets. This occurred with the last update of the iOS app.

"After careful consideration and usage analysis, we found out that the number of users who are using it is significantly low.," the company said on a forum in February. "After careful consideration and usage analysis the iOS extension is going to be deprecated in the upcoming version."

It led to a number of posts from disappointed users - some even claiming they didn't know about the extension until its removal and now want it back.

Sadly, it doesn't look like it'll return any time soon.

The Waze app is available for iOS and Android from the App Store and Google Play respectively. Google bought the Israeli company in 2013 for an estimated $1.3 billion. It was then believed that many of its features would be integrated into Google Maps and, while that has proved the case, Waze has continued as a separate entity and still proves to be innovative with new features and abilities.