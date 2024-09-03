Key Takeaways GPS devices have evolved from handheld maps to apps like Waze with celebrity voice options.

Waze allows you to easily change your voice assistant by following simple steps in the app.

Celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Hasan Minhaj lend their voices for easy GPS navigation.

For those not old enough to remember, we used to use a handheld map to get from place to place if we weren't sure where we were going. When driving by yourself, it was much more difficult to do, as trying to look at a map and drive at the same time was challenging. But then, as technology advanced, you were able to print out directions from MapQuest and other sites and make it easier to manage. The use of GPS devices made it even simpler, as you could set one on your car's front dashboard and have a voice assistant tell you where to go.

Nowadays, GPS tracking and locating has improved immensely and any phone has the ability to give you directions. It's become such a routine part of many people's days that they have a favorite navigational app. Whether it's Google Maps , Apple Maps , Waze, or another, you're going to get where you're going with ease. One of the best features of Waze, besides the live traffic updates, is its celebrity voice contracts. This allows you to choose a celebrity voice to use as your voice assistant to provide you with real-time directions to your destination.

While the celebrity voice list changes frequently, there are some current options that are very fun to choose from to get you from Point A to Point B. Here's a list of our favorite celebrity voices currently available to use on Waze. Sometimes, if you're going to be stuck in traffic, it's better to hear it from a famous voice.

1 Christina Aguilera

Xtina can get you from X to Y to Z

Jim Pop/Flickr

Christina Aguilera tells you to make sure to buckle up and you're going to love listening to her voice. The famous pop star and singer, known for songs like Genie in a Bottle and What a Girl Wants, has been providing Waze directions for a long time, dating back to March 2022. She's still available as a choice right now and her soft and sultry voice will get you where you need to go.

2 Karamo Brown

Bringing you directions and culture

Outright International / Flickr

Karamo Brown, currently one of the five experts on Queer Eye, offers his calm demeanor to your driving by lending his voice for directions. He typically sits down with those in need of makeovers to discuss their culture and help them get more in tune with it. But you can enjoy him sitting down with you and helping you get to your next destination.

3 Jonas Brothers

The brothers all can sing and direct you

Rachel/Flickr

It doesn't matter where you're heading because Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas can all help you get there. The Jonas Brothers all offer directions on Waze, not talking over one another luckily. As you're heading to your next destination, the brothers rotate who is giving you directions, giving you a taste of what it's like to be in the band (sort of.)

4 Hasan Minhaj

Stand-up comedian isn't joking about safety

Megan Baker/Flickr

Okay, so maybe Hasan Minhaj does tell some jokes as he's guiding you where you need to go. But it's still important to listen to the former The Daily Show correspondent as he's directing you. Minhaj, whose stand-up specials have dominated Netflix over the years, is a smart choice for anyone wanting some laughs during their drive.

5 Roger Federer

A king on the courts but no joke while you're driving

Tennis Canada / Flickr

Roger Federer is arguably one of the best tennis players of all time. He's won 103 ATP singles titles, 20 major championships, and six ATP Finals. There's no denying his greatness and he won't be denying it if there is traffic ahead of you. The Swiss-born legend offers his tempered voice for your Waze directions with the simple tap on your phone.

6 Jennifer Hudson

EGOT winner has your back

Brian Copeland / Flickr

Jennifer Hudson has achieved a lot of things. She's won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award. She also competed on American Idol. She can also help you find your way to singing lessons or the local karaoke bar if you choose her as your Waze assistant.

7 Allyson Felix

Olympic legend won't chant U-S-A

The Celeb Facts / Flickr

One of the greatest American track and field athletes of all-time, Allyson Felix has won 11 Olympic medals in her illustrious career, seven of which were gold. She is a 14-time world champion and competed in four Olympic Games. If you're still in the Olympic spirit following the Summer Games, Felix is a great choice to listen to give you directions.

8 Ray Stantz

A character we know and love

Ray Stantz is Dan Aykryoyd's character in the Ghostbusters franchise. He is one of the original Ghostbusters and throws on his proton pack in order to zap some ghosts. Aykroyd lent his voice, as the character, to Waze and recorded Stantz telling you where to go. He can probably get you to the closest cemetery if you need to go. You can see him in the latest Ghostbuster film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

FAQ

Q: How to change the voice settings on Waze

It can be very fun to change up what you're choosing to do when it comes to the Waze voice assistant. If you want to see the most recent list of voices to choose from, it takes just navigating a few steps on the Waze app to do so.

To start, you need to click on the menu button in the top-left corner. From there,

Click on the Settings button. Next, click Voice and sound. Then you need to click Waze voice at the top of the screen under Voice directions. Scroll through the Waze voices and pick one.

You aren't able to test the voice ahead of time. So you will need to start a route to somewhere to hear what the voice sounds like.

There are basic voice assistants available, such as generic men's and women's voices, that you're able to test out. There are also things such as Dad Jokes, Scary Clown, Happy Clown, voices for different astrological signs, and more.

Q: Which languages are available to Waze users?

There are a variety of different languages available in Waze, including:

Region Languages North America & UK English (US), English (UK) Western Europe French, German, Dutch, Portuguese (Portugal), Spanish (Spain), Italian Eastern Europe Bulgarian, Czech, Polish, Russian, Serbian, Slovenian, Croatian, Hungarian Nordic Countries Danish, Norwegian, Swedish Baltic States Latvian, Lithuanian Middle East Arabic, Hebrew Latin America Latin American Spanish Africa & Asia Afrikaans, Malaysian