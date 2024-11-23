Key Takeaways Waze offers a variety of voices to make your traffic journey more entertaining.

The navigation app allows you to easily set a celebrity voice as your guide by selecting them in the app settings.

If you prefer themes to celebrities, Waze offers a variety of fun and entertaining options.

Navigational apps are possibly some of the biggest game-changers when it comes to getting somewhere safely and on time. They give you updated traffic alerts and real-time updates to your route that provide you with a better sense as to when you might arrive. It might not make sitting in traffic better or, but it at least can be more tolerable or avoid it all together.

What can also make it more tolerable is if you have a famous person or another fun voice giving you the verbal directions. Waze is one of the top navigational apps on the market and is used by millions of people every day to help them get from Point A to Point B. One of the most well-known features of Waze is its rotating library of celebrity voices that you can set as your guiding light.

It's a novelty feature but one incredibly fun to play around with. Whether you want a calming presence, an encouraging one, or just something that's downright entertaining, you have a number of voices to choose from. So how do you set a celebrity voice to be your guide in Waze? Read on to find out.

Who are the celebrities that you can choose from?

There's a rotating library of picks

Waze has had some pretty iconic voice options for your journeys. Seasonal options pop up throughout each year, so right now there are plenty of options that have to do with the holidays. Waze lists different categories, so you can use the options to narrow down which voice you're in the mood for during any given route. The categories include Spooky Sidekicks, Entertaining, Encouraging, Calming, Funny, and The Garage.

Your choices aren't permanent -- you can swap them out as many times as you like.

The available options for celebrity voices include:

Tom Hardy (as Venom and Eddie Brock)

Thrall from World of Warcraft

Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd in Ghostbusters)

Po from Kung Fu Panda

Minions

Jonas Brothers

Roger Federer

Jennifer Hudson

Allyson Felix

Christina Aguilera

Kehlani

Karamo Brown

Hasan Minhaj

Dashie

Cody Rigsby

Yes, Hardy voices both Eddie and Venom, but Aykroyd only talks as if he's Ray Stantz. The rest of the actors, singers, influencers, comedians, athletes, and more are themselves when they are chosen as your driving sidekick.

How to choose a sidekick for driving with Waze

It's very simple and you can change them quickly

When you open up the Waze app, you'll see a map of where you currently are, a search bar that pops up that allows you to type in a location that you want directions to, a musical note in the top right corner that lets you use Apple Music, Audible, or Spotify through the app, and a logo that lets you report different hazards like traffic, police, blocked lanes, and more. There's also a menu at the top left that has more settings.

In order to choose a celebrity voice as a sidekick, you need to:

Click on the menu button at the top left. Choose Pick a sidekick. Scroll through the library and select one. Once you select one, you're able to hear a sample of the voice directions. This can help you make your decision. Toggle on the voice directions. If you also want your car icon to change to whatever the theme or celebrity is, you can toggle that on as well.

That's all it takes to have a celebrity's voice as your navigator. Certain ones will read the directions a different way and provide perspectives on what you might be passing as well. Plenty of them tell jokes as they give you directions.

What are the themes you can choose instead of celebrities?

If a certain voice isn't resonating, try a theme instead

If you aren't interested in hearing a celebrity read out directions, you can choose an overall theme instead. These provide a different take on the directions and give you plenty to focus on while you're driving. They can be funny, entertaining, or just easy to listen to.

One of the best parts about Waze is actually being able to test them out before you even hit the road.

The themes that you can choose between are:

Zombies (both zombie and survivalist)

Alien

Clown (both happy and scary)

Retro Mode (70's DJ, 80's aerobic instructor, and 90's pop star)

Blockbuster Mode

Noir Detective

Spy

Professor Facts

Unicorn

NPC

Resolution Buddy

Zodiac

Headspace

Zen Surfer

Slime Blobl

Dad Jokes

Cats or Dogs

Business Jargon

The Communal Cruiser