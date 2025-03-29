Summary Avoid answering unknown numbers to prevent more robocalls.

Block frequent robocall numbers easily on both iPhone and Android devices.

Silence all unknown calls and utilize carrier apps to enhance call-blocking features.

Everyone encounters them eventually. Robocalls are as annoying as ever and seem to pick and choose when they appear at the most inopportune times. It almost feels like they lie dormant, waiting for you to let your guard down, and then -- boom -- they barrage you all at once.

How did they get your number ? How did they know when to call you? What on Earth do they actually want? It's hard to understand their purpose. It's also very easy to tell when a robocall might be a robocall. You'll hear a beep upon answering and then the voice will often sound like a recording. But that doesn't make them any less bothersome to receive.

Related How to screen your calls on an iPhone like a pro There are a few simple tactics you can use to cut out the noise.

So what can you do about them? Are there ways to get rid of them? You probably won't be able to stop them completely. But you can take some steps to make them call you less. Here's what you can do to slow down the robocalls from pouring in.

Apple iPhone 16e Brand Apple SoC A18 (3nm) Display 6.1-inch 2352 x 1170 pixel resolution Super Retina XDR, 1,200 nits, 60Hz RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Ports USB-C Expand $600 at Apple

1 Do not pick up

This is the easiest step to take

Apple / Pocket-lint

If there's a phone call coming from an unsaved number, don't answer it. If it is someone that is legitimately trying to get in touch with you, they'll probably either text you after you don't answer or leave you a voicemail. If you pick up, the people on the other end (or the robot) will know that you have an active number. This will cause them to continue to call your phone number more frequently.

Not only will they continue to call, but they can sell your number or add it to a list and have it added to other lists out there. If you can avoid it, don't pick it up. You may be tempted, especially if you are expecting a call from a number that you don't know. But if you can successfully avoid picking up a robocall, it will lessen the chance of you getting more in the future.