Key Takeaways If you have an old iPhone lying around, it's time to give it a new lease on life.

You can repurpose your old iPhone in a number of ways, such as transforming it into a dashboard display or a modern-day iPod.

If you pair your old iPhone with a controller, a mount, or a tripod, tons of new use cases and possibilities open up.

If you're like most people and have upgraded to a new iPhone sometime in the past few years, then there's an awfully good chance that your old handset is wasting away in a drawer somewhere.

If you opted not to resell or trade in your old iPhone upon purchase of your shiny new iPhone 15, then there's no reason to let your old device exist as an expensive, permanent paperweight.

Instead, consider gifting it a new lease on life as a useful supplementary device within your broader tech setup. There are tons of potential use cases for an older generation iPhone -- here are five to consider if you haven't already done so.

1 Turn your old iPhone into a dedicated dashboard display

This is free display real estate that you ought to be leveraging

Isaac Mehegan / Unsplash

If you happen to drive an older-generation vehicle that doesn't include Apple CarPlay or an equivalent in-car entertainment system, then it's a great idea to repurpose your old iPhone as a dashboard display.

A cheap car mount is all you need to get yourself set up, and from there you can access all the same navigational and music-playing functionalities you'd expect out of a modern car dashboard experience. Just remember, of course, to keep your eyes on the road and free of distraction.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a little extra peace of mind while driving, you can opt to use your old iPhone as a dash cam. By downloading an app like Driver, you can emulate the experience of using a dedicated piece of hardware to get the same job done.

2 Use your old iPhone as a security camera

Make use of the existing cameras built into your old iPhone

Much like in the case of a dash cam, you could drop cash on a dedicated home security camera -- or you could opt to use your old iPhone to accomplish the task. There are tons of applications on the App Store that allow you to transform your secondary device into a full-purpose camera feed, including the popular Alfred solution.

With the right software downloaded onto both of your iPhone models, and a basic mount or tripod to prop up the camera phone in the appropriate direction, you'll be all set with a security camera solution that works not unlike a dedicated setup.

Sure, you won't quite be getting all the bells and whistles that accompany expensive high-end security systems, but you'll also be saving hundreds of dollars in the process, and you'll be taking advantage of hardware that's already in your possession.

3 Transform your old iPhone into a handheld gaming console

Save your main iPhone's battery life for all the smartphone essentials

Backbone

iPhones have become so powerful, that even older generation models pack a serious processing punch. Whether you're looking to play mobile games, stream the latest AAA releases, or relive the past via emulation, having a dedicated device to do so can be a huge quality of life upgrade.

We all know how much of a toll on battery life and storage space that gaming can wind up taking, and running out of juice on your primary communication device is far from ideal. Retooling your old iPhone into a dedicated gaming handheld solves this problem.

To truly look and feel the part, consider connecting to a Bluetooth controller or purchasing a snap-on mobile solution like the Razer Kishi Ultra. This will give you the luxury of physical buttons and a sense of tactile control during your gaming sessions.

4 Turn your old iPhone into a smart home display

If you've invested in smart home products, then a dedicated control panel hub makes a ton of sense for your setup

While it may be viable to use your main, everyday iPhone to control your smart lights and display the weather in a pinch, nothing beats the convenience of having a dedicated, purpose-built smart display incorporated into your setup.

You could purchase a Google Nest or Amazon Echo device to fulfill this role, or you could assign your old iPhone to the task. If you choose the latter, you'll benefit from having a full-blown mobile operating system at the helm, rather than the somewhat gimped offerings of most dedicated smart displays.

If you're upgrading from an iPhone 12 series or newer, consider utilizing a MagSafe or Qi2 inductive charging stand to prop up your older device, and StandBy mode will kick in to provide smart glanceable information throughout your day.

5 Turn your old iPhone into a modern-day mp3 player

Rekindle the glory days of the iPod, and cut the streaming service cord in the processes

The iPhone is truly a marvel of our times -- it has the inherent ability to replace most single-purpose devices, including Apple's now-defunct iPod product line. Even still, there's something to be said about having a dedicated product that excels at a single task, and the venerable mp3 player is the perfect example of this.

There are tons of good reasons why you might want to repurpose your old iPhone into a dedicated music player. You might be looking to break free from distraction while listening to your tunes, you might want to cut back on your streaming service footprint, or you might be wary of damaging your new iPhone while out on an intense run.

Regardless of which category you fall into, your old iPhone is perfectly serviceable as a modern-day mp3 player. If you still have a library of downloaded songs and albums stored on your hard drive, consider transferring them to your old phone and enjoying an acoustic trip down memory lane.