We've probably all looked into what to do with an old laptop. Either the technology just gets old, you use up all the memory and storage, or you're ready to move to something bigger, better, and newer. This is true for any computer and laptop, but it doesn't mean you should get rid of your old device entirely. Whether it's a laptop or a desktop, it can still provide value in your home.

This is especially true of an Apple MacBook Pro . One of the premiere laptops in the market for the past nearly 20 years, the MacBook Pro has raised Apple's laptop profile immensely. With different designs and different features across those 20 years, including the butterfly keyboard , the Touch Bar , Siri, and more, the versions of the MacBook Pro have all stood out, for better or worse.

As Apple has focused on improving its chipset to handle AI tasks, the previous versions may seem a bit out of date. But, that doesn't mean you should throw away your old MacBook Pro. Here are some ideas for how to repurpose your old Apple laptop.

1 Use it for a streaming hub

The Internet should still work

Plenty of people have TVs in rooms in their houses. But you either need to set up a digital antenna, a smart TV, or a cable box to get the most out of that TV. If you just want to stream, use your old MacBook Pro for that. You can place it on a shelf or hook it up to a projector and shoot the screen up on your ceiling or outside.

MacBook Pros have beautiful and vibrant displays, so the quality that you're going to get when streaming on it is something that is worth using.

If you want to watch something on the MacBook Pro itself, all you need to do is set it up somewhere, power it up, and jump on the Internet. If you have an older MacBook Pro that still has a CD slot, you can even watch DVDs on it. Connect a Bluetooth speaker to the computer, and you've just created a mini theatrical experience.

2 Use it for gaming

It doesn't hurt to have a gaming laptop

Plenty of gamers have dedicated gaming laptops . While MacBooks aren't at the top of the list for many gamers because the graphics cards aren't as good as many gaming laptops, they still work in a pinch.

From personal experience, I love using a MacBook Pro to play games from the past -- I use an emulator on my old MacBook Pro and either hook up a gaming controller or use the keyboard to play some classic favorites.

As long as you're not a serious gamer, using a MacBook Pro for your gaming purposes will do just fine. You may not get as many adjustable switches or crazy RGB lighting effects, but you'll still be able to play well enough. The refresh rate may not match other ones, but if you're just trying to have some fun playing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater or even Fortnite, the MacBook will work.

3 Trade it in or recycle it

And perhaps get some money back depending on your model

Unfortunately, sometimes you really just don't need it in the drawer collecting dust -- clearing house entirely might be the best option for you. But, don't throw it in the regular trash for a couple of reasons.

Apple will take almost any Apple product back, as long as it is still being made by the company. You can recycle any old Apple product that you don't want for free if you don't want to contribute to e-waste. But if you want to get some cash back for your old Apple stuff, you can trade it in.

Depending on the device and the year it was made, Apple will give you cash or money for a new device when you trade it in. You can earn up to $915 for your MacBook Pro if it's still in great condition. Most people who have a functioning MacBook Pro with a decent battery can get at least $600 for it. If the old computer isn't worth keeping, though, you might as well get something for it.

If you still have the power cord, trade it in with the MacBook. It's worth additional money with your transaction.

4 Turn it into a Chromebook

Revamp your laptop into something completely new

This is a quirkier option, but it's still fun nonetheless. Turning your MacBook Pro into a Chromebook is easy and could potentially make a lot of sense depending on your situation. Essentially, it simplifies the laptop by turning it into a lightweight machine for basic tasks.

To get started, you'll need a USB installer. Download ChromeOS Flex from Google and use Google Chrome to set it up. After shutting down your MacBook Pro, restart it using the USB key as the startup device. This lets you run ChromeOS directly from the USB key, and you can eventually install it as the main OS if you decide to make the switch. Keep in mind, installing ChromeOS as the primary OS will wipe your MacBook Pro, so be sure to back up any files beforehand.

This setup can be especially useful if you're passing the computer to someone who prefers Google's ecosystem over macOS.

5 Turn it into a file storage space

Having a home file server could make a lot of sense for you

A home file server is a computer that's used as digital file storage for other computers. Turning your old MacBook Pro into one makes a lot of sense for repurposing reasons. It's another way for you to wipe the computer and then turn it into something useful. You can reinstall macOS and then will need to configure file sharing. You can do this by:

Opening up the Apple menu and clicking System Preferences. Click on Sharing. Change the name in the Computer Name box to something unique. Under Service, check File Sharing. Under Shared Folders, there is a + and a -. The + lets you add locations to share.

From there, you can choose the level of access shared users have to the folders. You can allow them read-only access or grant full permission to edit and rewrite files. It's easy to connect, and anyone listed in the Users column on the right can access the server. It's a clever way to create a digital place for people to access files.