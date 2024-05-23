Key Takeaways There's easy things you can do -- like replace the case and screen protector for a fresh new look and feel.

I also regularly clean my phone, ports, lenses to keep it looking spotless.

You should also remove unused apps to free up space and processing power and can even do a factory reset.

Phones can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars these days, and it's worth keeping yours in good shape to prolong its life and save money. A few simple steps will extend its lifespan while ensuring it works like new.

Our tips will help you keep your phone looking and working great. They are also handy for rejuvenating older Android phones and making them feel new. It's amazing what a revamp can do. Changing your old phone's appearance and sounds and improving performance will make it feel fresh and a pleasure to use.

1 Replace the case and screen protector

New look, new feel

Are you still using the same grubby phone case and scratched screen protector you bought years ago? Give your phone a fresh new vibe with a case in bright colors, a transparent finish, or something unique. There are countless stylish options available on the market. You can also choose between hard plastic and soft silicone materials with ergonomic ridges and grooves if you want a better grip.

You might as well change the old screen protector while you're at it. After years of use, it's probably not providing the best visual or tactile performance. Tempered glass screen protectors tend to pick up cracks after a few drops, while soft plastic gets scratched and develops bubbles. Luckily, screen protectors are relatively cheap, and a few dollars will go a long way in enhancing your display's vivid colors and protecting it from falls and other damage.

2 Clean the phone, ports, lenses

Cellular spring cleaning

Grime and dust are bound to build up around the charging port, lenses, and frame if your old phone has been stuck in a case for years. Changing covers is the perfect time to remove the muck built up underneath and leave the phone looking spotless and shiny. You only need a microfiber cloth dipped in an alcohol-based disinfectant for the body and a toothpick to get into the hard-to-reach areas like the charging port and speaker grill.

Your phone picks up oil, dirt, and bacteria from your fingers daily. Regular cleaning will keep it looking new, with no smudges or fingerprints diminishing the display quality. It's recommended that heavy phone users clean their phones around once a week and disinfect their screens at least once a day to prevent grime and germ buildup.

3 Remove unused apps

Free up space and processing power

Samsung/Pocket-lint

We all have those apps we downloaded to try out but now lurk on our phones, taking up valuable space and memory after being forgotten. These unused apps waste resources and are often invasive, cluttering the screen, storing your data, and sending unwanted notifications. Removing old apps is one of the best ways to make your Android phone feel new again. You'll spend less time scrolling and free up resources for other tasks. Most people have hundreds of apps on their phones, and it can be difficult to know which ones to remove and which to keep without sorting them out. Android simplifies this with a simple filter to sort by names, sizes, and last used dates. You can also use the "Installed by You" filter if you're worried about removing essential system apps.

4 Fresh alerts and ringtones

Inspiring sound to lift your mood

Samsung/Pocket-lint

Most people stick to the default Android ringtones and alerts and hardly change them once set. There's nothing wrong with the built-in melodies and tones, but they are uninspiring because everybody has them. It's easy to mistake someone else's phone for yours in crowded places.

Listening to monotonous ringing and other out-of-date sounds every time your phone rings doesn't make sense when you can have uplifting music to bring happy thoughts and inspiration. Instead, you can set custom ringtones from music stored on Android phones so it will play the music you like or your favorite movie theme when someone calls. If you don't have music stored on your phone, you can also download apps like Zedge that offer countless ringtones and alerts. There's bound to be one you'll like.

5 Custom themes and wallpapers

Modernize the interface

Samsung/Pocket-lint

Android phones are known for their impressive visual customization options. You should probably change the wallpaper or add a new theme to complete the overhaul. A new set of visuals will offer a fresh user experience and make your old Android feel new again.

Changing wallpapers and themes is a breeze due to the built-in selection and the ability to search by color palette or categories like cute or colorful. You can also download custom free and paid options if you want something different. Third-party apps like Zedge make it easy to match themes and ringtones. They include everything from abstract flowers and patterns to celebrities and movies, so you'll never run out of ideas.

6 Factory reset

A fresh start

Samsung/Pocket-lint

A factory reset will literally make your old Android phone feel like new again, but it comes at the cost of your data. You'll lose all your pictures, messages, contacts, and other information, but your phone will reset to its original state with no clutter taking up space or slowing it down.

It's not something you'll want to do often and is mainly reserved for repairing software issues or wiping the phone clean before passing it on to the next user. Always back up your priceless pictures and other important data before attempting a factory reset. The process is irreversible, and you'll lose your data forever.

FAQ

Q: How do I clean an Android Phone?

You can clean an Android phone with a disinfectant wipe or microfiber cloth dabbed in a mild, alcohol-based cleaning liquid. Harder-to-reach areas like the charging port and speaker grills will need a toothpick with some cotton on the end, or you can buy special phone hole cleaning brushes online if you want something more professional.

Q: What type of screen protector is best for Android?

Tempered glass screen protectors are the toughest and offer smooth finger tracking but are bulky and expensive. Film screen protectors are thinner and more affordable but offer less protection and are easily scratched.

Q: Is it worth doing a factory reset on an Android phone?

A factory can solve some software issues like freezing and slow performance. It's essential when you're selling your old phone to someone else, but don't forget to backup your data beforehand.