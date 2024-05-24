Key Takeaways Sign up for a seven-day free trial on Apple TV+ to sample shows and the interface before committing.

Bundle Apple TV+ with Apple One+ for $19.95/month to access all Apple services with a one-month free trial.

Get up to three months free trial by purchasing new Apple products or through T-Mobile plans, including six months with T-Mobile's Go5G Plus plan.

For anyone who has tried cutting the cord on cable, they've quickly realized that it isn't always the most cost-efficient solution. That's because the inevitable streaming subscription solution requires a lot of sign-ups and fees to get you the shows, movies, and content you want to watch. From Netflix to Hulu to Disney+, the amount of streaming services that you have to keep track of seem endless. Another one of the more popular streaming services is Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ isn't just the home of Ted Lasso (although it may have seemed that way for a time). It is the first streaming distributor to ever win the Academy Award for Best Picture (CODA) and it has featured some of the most critically-acclaimed shows in recent history. Shrinking, The Morning Show, Hijack, Severance, and Palm Royale are just some of the names that come to mind.

Related Every new show coming to Apple TV+ in 2024 Apple TV+ will have new original content every week in 2024, headlined by series featuring some of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

If you haven't given Apple TV+ a try yet, there are easy ways to get a free trial. If you're looking for more of a subscription but don't want to pay for it every month, we've got you covered. Here are the ways you can get Apple TV+ for free.

1 Sign up for a seven day free trial

This is available to everyone new

Pocket-lint

If you visit Apple TV+'s website, you'll see there is a seven-day free trial that is available to any new customer. It states on the site that you get seven days free and then, after your trial ends, you will pay $9.99 per month for the service. This allows you to get a feel for the app, the service, and the interface.

Related How to get Spotify Premium for free If you're sick of interrupting ads harshing your music vibe, here's how to get Premium benefits for free.

If you are an iPhone user, the Apple TV+ app is already included on your phone. If you aren't, you can download it from the Google Play store. There are no restrictions to what you can watch with the free trial and you can stream from multiple devices. You can even share your account with five family members.

You will need to include payment information to sign up, so Apple can be prepared to bill you if you don't cancel it after a week.

2 Get it free for a month with Apple One+

Bundle all of your services

Apple One+ is a bundle of all of Apple's services that they offer. It includes Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple News+, and iCloud+. Typically, a monthly subscription for this bundle starts at $19.95 per month. But Apple offers a one-month free trial, allowing you to try all of its services at once.

So, not only are you getting Apple TV+ for a month, but you're able to see all that Apple has to offer for that month period. Again, you will need to sign up for this on the Apple TV+ site and input your credit card information. But this gives you even more time to test out the product.

Related What is Apple Arcade? Price, devices, games list and more explained Apple Arcade is a paid subscription service for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV. Here's how much it costs and what you get for your money.

You can also get a free month if you have a Roku. Roku offers deals on many of its products from TV remotes to TVs to cameras and more and is currently offering a one-month free trial that you can stream from your Roku device.

3 Get three months for free

There are multiple three-month free options, and one of them is bizarre

If you are in the market for a new Apple product, such as a MacBook, iPad, or iPhone, you're able to get a three-month free trial of Apple TV+. Think of it as a "thank you" from Apple for buying one of their devices. The best part is you don't have to go out and buy a new product right now. If you've bought a new Apple device recently, and never claimed your Apple TV+ free trial from it, you can get free three months.

Check on your device if you've used up your free trial, as the Apple TV+ app is downloaded to all of these devices. If not, it should populate that you can get three months free. Obviously, this is a more expensive endeavor for you because you have to purchase a device. But if you have already bought one or are going to buy one, you might as well cash in on the three months for free. You can also watch Apple TV+ on a new Apple Vision Pro headset.

Related I tried using the Apple Vision Pro all day for work -- here's how it went Despite what Apple suggests, using the Vision Pro headset for everyday work tasks can be a real struggle. But I've found ways to, well, make it work.

If you don't want to spend any money on a three-month free trial, and you've never had Apple TV+ before, you can head over to Best Buy and purchase three free months, as Best Buy is just giving the three-month trial away. New customers can enjoy up to three months for free. If you've already had Apple TV+ in the past, you can get a free month by "purchasing" this offer from Best Buy.

This offer also asks for your credit card information to charge you after the trial is over.

4 Get a six- month free trial from T-Mobile

T-Mobile also offers a completely free plan for you

T-Mobile has a partnership with Apple that allows them to give away a minimum of a six-month subscription of Apple TV+. The program is called Apple TV+ On Us and both new and existing customers are eligible for it. If you get a T-Mobile Go5G plan, you are eligible for up to six months of Apple TV+ included with your service. After six months, you can renew your subscription for $9.99 per month. Equivalent voice plans to Go5G such as Sprint ONE also get you six months for free.

If you upgrade to a Go5G Plus plan or Go5G Next plan with T-Mobile, you will get Apple TV+ included in your service for as long as you have that plan. You will never have to pay a separate fee for it as long as you have the T-Mobile plan.

Related 9 signs it's time to upgrade your Apple TV Whether your Apple TV is suffering from serious buffering or you're still watching in HD, here are some telling signs to upgrade.

If you have a Sprint MAX plan, you are eligible for a free one-year subscription. After that, you will need to transfer your phone over to a T-Mobile account in order to get the unlimited Apple TV+ On Us deal. (Sprint is owned by T-Mobile, hence why the trial is offered.)

It is important to note that you don't have to have an iPhone from T-Mobile in order to get the Apple TV+ On Us discount. You can have other phones. It only matters what plan you have with the carrier.