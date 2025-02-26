Summary The Note 14 Pro+ 5G is a premium mid-range phone from Redmi that isn't available in the North American market.

The handset features a 200MP camera, 120W charging, and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

Externally, the device somewhat reminds me of a Samsung Galaxy S8.

Redmi , a phone maker owned by Chinese electronics giant Xiaomi, has recently released its latest batch of mid-tier smartphones . At the top of the pack is the Note 14 Pro+ 5G, which throws a ton of hardware into a stylish and relatively affordable package.

The Note 14 Pro+ 5G ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen mid-range processor and a 5,110 mAh battery pack. Camera-wise, it features a 200-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

The device comes with a 6.7-inch 2712 x 1220 pixel resolution AMOLED display panel, which can reach up to a refresh rate of 120Hz, and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Unfortunately, the Note 14 Pro+ 5G isn't readily available for purchase in the US. While you can find the device listed on e-commerce sites like Alibaba and AliExpress, you won't find the product at your local carrier store or big box retailer.

The Note 14 Pro+ 5G is available in midnight black, lavender purple, and frost blue colorways, and with a choice between 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. Cost-wise, the phone is listed for a price of £350 (roughly $444) for the base variant, and £400 (roughly $507) for the more expensive configuration.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G Redmi's latest smartphone, the Note 14 Pro+ 5G, arrives with a 200MP main camera, super-fast 120W charging speeds, and the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. Brand Redmi SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Display 6.7-inch 2712 x 1220 resolution, 120Hz RAM 8GB, 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Battery 5110 mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 15 Front camera 20-megapixel, f/2.2 Rear camera 200-megapixel, f1,7 (wide), 8-megapixel, f2.2 (ultra-wide), 2-megapixel, f/2.4 (macro) Dimensions 6.40 x 2.94 x 0.35-inches (162.5 x 74.7 x 8.8 mm) Colors Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Frost Blue Display type AMOLED Weight 7.2oz (205g) Charge speed 120W IP Rating IP68 Expand See at Redmi

1 The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G reminds me of the Galaxy S8 days

Who could forget the era of 'waterfall' and 'edge' smartphone displays

The first thing I noticed when I unboxed the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, is that it features a striking waterfall-style display. This immediately brought back memories of the Galaxy S8 days, when edge panels were becoming all the rage in the premium phone scene.

While flagship-tier smartphones have largely walked away from the curved-front-glass trend, it's exciting to see that a once expensive manufacturing process can now be pulled off in a mid-range phone without any major downside.

Whether you personally prefer a flat phone screen panel or a curved one is highly subjective -- I still haven't fully decided which of the two styles I prefer. In any case, the Note 14 Pro+ 5G's curvature adds a flair of personality to the mix, and it feels excellent in the hand.

2 The Note 14 Pro+ 5G charges up unbelievably fast

The phone benefits from Xiaomi's 120W wired HyperCharge standard

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the entire Note 14 Pro+ 5G package is its blazing-fast top-up speeds. The phone is capable of charging at up to 120W, though it requires the use of a proprietary Xiaomi HyperCharge power brick to do so.

This power adapter is included in the package in only some markets -- UK customers will have to purchase the accessories separately.

Most phones available in the US, including the most premium models that command a $1,000+ price tag, top out at around 45W of charge capability. Redmi has managed to outdo this by a pretty massive margin, all in a device targeting the mid-range market.

3 You can use the Note 14 Pro+ 5G with wet fingers

Every smartphone should come with some variant of 'wet touch technology'

Back when I reviewed the OnePlus 13 , I was delighted by its Aqua Touch 2.0 technology. In short, the feature allows you to use your phone's screen even when it's wet, which is particularly useful when ambushed by a surprise rainstorm.

The phone is IP68 water and dust resistant...

Redmi has outfitted its Note 14 Pro+ 5G with a similar 'wet touch technology,' and in my testing, the feature works as advertised. The phone is IP68 water and dust resistant , too, and so the ability to operate it while in aquatic conditions is a genuinely great quality-of-life addition.

4 The Note 14 Pro+ 5G comes with an IR Blaster

IR Blasters are a rare sighting in most flagship-tier smartphones

A few years ago, flagship smartphones in the US inexplicably stopped shipping with built-in IR blasters. When incorporated into a phone, an IR sensor unlocks the ability to use the device as a dedicated universal TV remote , or to control other IR-powered appliances and tools.

Perhaps the feature is simply too niche for broad appeal, but I personally miss having an IR blaster at my disposal. With its Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi has included the hardware addition near the top section of the device's side frame, and I personally couldn't be happier.