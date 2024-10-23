Key Takeaways Samsung's T5 EVO offers rapid transfer speeds of up to 460 MB/s.

No matter the device, I often struggle with storage limitations. On my PC, MacBook, and my iPhone, I'm constantly running the risk of not having enough storage for videos, photos, screenshots, and documents. That's not even taking into account how troublesome it can be to rely on iCloud or similar platforms to support file transfers from one device to another when traveling. Thankfully, my workflow and day-to-day productivity have both vastly improved after using Samsung's latest T5 EVO portable SSD.

It's not a large assumption that many readers have a USB flash drive or MicroSD card lying around with photos and videos taking up the bulk of the storage. While these are well and good under certain circumstances, traditional flashdrives and storage cards lack the ubiquity and prowess of a highly functional portable SSD. For instance, Samsung's T5 EVO supports exceptional read and write speeds with reduced transfer speeds when compared to other storage options. Also, with a baseline memory option of 2TB (which I've been using), the T5 EVO is ready to store your high-res photos and 4K video stockpile safely and securely with password and encryption protection. It's also so versatile with its USB-C connectivity, compatible with PC, smartphones, Mac devices, and more.

Here are all the ways the T5 EVO has improved my workflow.

1 Samsung T5 EVO's transfer speeds are impressively quick

With up to 460 MB/s read and write speeds, even large videos transfer effortlessly

I'm constantly shuffling around photos and videos from one device to another. On many occasions, I take photos and videos from my iPhone and bring them to my PC to edit. Taking content outside the Apple ecosystem has always been a bit of a chore -- in some cases, the default is to go through Dropbox or Google Drive.

Using the Samsung T5 EVO SSD, I've been able to plug it directly into my iPhone 15 Pro and transfer photos and videos in bulk. Supporting read and write speeds of up to 460 MB/s, there's a noticeable degree of efficiency. I'm used to sitting idly by watching a progression bar slowly tick up as 30+ photos or videos make their way over from a USB 3.0 flash drive. The T5 EVO is a testament to the speed improvements an SSD can provide.

2 The T5 EVO supports upwards of 8TB of storage

For those who shoot and edit 4K video, having ample storage is essential

I'm not going to pretend like I'm someone who shoots professional-grade 4K videos or high-quality RAW photos on any meaningful basis. However, I do store and transfer copious amounts of files and documents. In addition to this, I like to have a backup of my work in case anything ever happens to my PC, MacBook or iPhone.

8TB is probably more than plenty unless you have a fringe use case.

Samsung offers 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB options for the T5 EVO SSD. These are great options as even the 2TB portable storage device has plenty of space to store documents either as a backup or for use during travel. Putting 8TBs into perspective, in most circumstances, 8TB equates to around 142 hours of 4K video. That's probably more than plenty unless you have a fringe use case.

3 T5 EVO's USB-C compatibility offers ubiquitous support

Compatible with most modern pieces of tech, the Samsung SSD ensures your files come with you

One of the most difficult aspects of using a USB flash drive or a MicroSD card is compatibility with devices. Case in point, if you're hoping to export photos or videos from your iPhone without the cloud, it's a frustrating endeavor. Plus, depending on your device, you may not have access to enough USB-A ports or a MicroSD card slot at all. USB-C, thankfully, is fairly common these days. PCs, Macs, Androids, and even the more recent iPhones all use the connection convention.

Across all of my devices, USB-C is the primary means of connection. While I do have ample USB-A ports on my PC, they're mostly taken up by peripherals; my camera, XLR rig, etc. The USB-C connection of the T5 EVO guarantees I won't have to unplug anything from my PC when transferring files. Fear not, however, there is a USB-C to USB-A connector shipped with each T5 EVO if you'd like to use it.

4 Optional security and protection is provided on T5 EVO

Set up an optional password if you need to keep files more secure

When using the T5 EVO, you can set up the Samsung Portable SSD Software to set a password on your storage device. If activated, you'll be required to enter your password and click Unlock each time you connect the T5 EVO to your computer. It's extremely easy to set up and lets you secure your videos, files, and data in case the SSD is lost or stolen. On top of that, Samsung uses advanced encryption technology to ensure data can't be accessed without a password.

The files I typically transfer from one device to another aren't typically sensitive in any form. However, it is nice to know that if the T5 EVO is ever lost, no one can access the library of photos I have stored. This gives me peace of mind when traveling and using the SSD in or out of airports and hotel rooms.

5 The T5 EVO weighs only 102 grams

The portable SSD isn't only fast and secure -- it's also compact

Samsung has designed the T5 EVO to be exceptionally compact and lightweight. Weighing only 102 grams, you could easily throw it onto a carabiner and attach it to a bag. It's also slim enough (95mm x 40mm x 17mm) that I'm able to slip it into the pocket of my pants if needed.

The T5 EVO's weight surprises me, as many other SSDs are either bulky to travel with or are too heavy. Samsung found a reasonable balance between the two in this instance. It's built with a study shock-absorbent frame and designed to withstand drops of up to 2 meters.

After using the Samsung T5 EVO for the past week, it's already become ingrained in my workflow operations. Instead of racking my brain on how I want to transfer photos and videos from one device to another, I simply plug in Samsung's SSD and import/export files quickly and efficiently.