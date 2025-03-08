Summary Set screen time limits to establish boundaries to avoid over-reliance on iPads.

We all need distractions sometimes -- it's part of life. But in order to get kids to sit still, some parents may rely on an electronic device to keep their child occupied. There isn't anything wrong with that, and this isn't an article that's going to bash anyone's parenting styles. Many parents rely on distractions to keep their sanity, and it's totally understandable. What may turn into an issue is if a child becomes overly reliant on said electronic device.

Kids thrive on routines and tend to do better in structured environments. But when their family takes them out to eat or on an airplane, it can throw things off. Being out of their usual routine makes it tough for them to sit still for long periods. Handing them a tablet or iPad is a way to keep them occupied. Although, you may have heard of the term "iPad kid" before, which refers to children who would rather be on their iPad than outside playing or interacting with other people. If you think this is a bad thing, there are ways to introduce iPads in a more constructive way. Here are some ideas.

1 Set screen time limits

Set boundaries early so you don't have to backtrack

If you're handing your child an iPad, it's worth considering how long you want them using it. Maybe you just need them to stay still for half an hour -- or perhaps, you need a few hours of distraction. Either way, that doesn't mean the entire time has to be spent on a screen. It helps to talk to your child first about setting a time limit for iPad use, so everyone's on the same page.

You can then set screen time limits on certain apps, so they're only able to use those apps for a period of time before access to them is removed for the day. To set this up:

Go into Settings. Tap on Screen Time. Tap either Downtime which schedules time away from the screen or App Limits. You can schedule Downtime for specific times, or you can tap into App Limits and set individual limits for different apps.

2 Monitor what they're doing on the Internet

Restrict websites to keep them on task

It can be tough to keep track of what kids are doing on tablets. While some tablets are made specifically for kids, the iPad definitely isn't one of them, so you'll need to be extra diligent. The good news is you can set restrictions on the websites they visit to keep a closer eye on their online activity.

This is done again with the Screen Time setting. If you open up Screen time, you can select Content & Privacy Restrictions. Safari -- or whatever browser you use -- should be listed in the Allowed Apps section. If you tap Content Restrictions and then Web Content, you can then choose the level of restrictions you want to place on Safari. You can restrict a wide variety of websites.

There's no limit to the amount of web content you list.

3 Help them be creative

Set them up to learn some things

There's nothing wrong with putting on Mickey Mouse Clubhouse or Ms. Rachel if you want your kids to learn -- educational programs can be a great way to make learning fun. But the iPad can offer so much more when it comes to sparking creativity. You might want to hold off on introducing an Apple Pencil until they're a bit older, but even with just their fingers, kids can explore drawing and creating in endless ways.

Apps like Sketchbook, Doodle Buddy, Doodlecast for Kids, Drawing Pad, and more work just as well with fingers as they do with an Apple Pencil. Letting kids doodle on uploaded photos or even on preloaded templates is a fun way to boost their creativity. Plus, there are endless brush options to experiment with. When they're ready for an Apple Pencil, more advanced apps -- like those in the Adobe Creative Cloud -- are solid choices. You may just have a digital artist on your hands.

4 Use it as a shared experience

Show them how it can be used for sharing

Rather than holding your iPad to yourself like the photo above, it should be about sharing the experience together. This won't always work, especially in a scenario when you want your kid to be playing alone. But an iPad can also be a great way to share experiences and make screen time more fun for both of you. Whether you upload books directly or use apps like Kindle, you can show your child how enjoyable it is to read together on the iPad. It's a simple way to turn screen time into quality time.

The iPad can do so much more in terms of helping your kids use their creativity.

The same goes for playing educational games together. There are a ton of STEM games like Bedtime Math, Lightbot, Lightbot Jr., and Toca Boca Jr. that will show them all about learning sciences and math and appreciating nature. You can play the games alongside them to show them how to share.