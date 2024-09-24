Key Takeaways Watch original vampire films before Nosferatu to understand their evolution & appreciate the remake's potential.

Shadow of the Vampire adds context to the original Nosferatu and is a mix of fact & fiction about its production.

Bram Stoker's Dracula is not entirely faithful to the book but introduces iconic vampire characteristics & performances.

It's been a long time since vampires were treated as seriously as they were intended. After being introduced in Bram Stoker's novel, they slowly lost their chilling nature as we got more accustomed to them. Eventually, they would become an almost boring and cliche Halloween monster, or even fodder for teen romance novels. Robert Eggers is attempting to give these creatures of the night the respect they deserve and frame them as the terrifying nightmares they were intended to be.

Nosferatu is a remake of the 1922 original of the same name, which itself has an interesting history to it. We don't yet know how faithful this remake will be to the details of that original German film, but we do know what other vampire flicks you need to see in preparation for it. There are hundreds of different interpretations and adaptations of vampire mythology, so stick to these films to be prepared for what Nosferatu will have in store for you.

Besides these films, reading the original Dracula novel would also be highly recommended.

1 The 1922 version of Nosferatu

Always watch the original before a remake

Film Arts Guild

Nosferatu Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 4, 1922 Director F.W. Murnau Cast Max Schreck , Alexander Granach , Wolfgang Herz $22 at Amazon

this is a slightly difficult film to go back to for some audiences

The obvious pick for what to watch before the new Nosferatu is the original. Now, this is a slightly difficult film to go back to for some audiences, being black and white and silent, but the cinematography and way it conveys dread are only enhanced by these technical limitations. It is essentially an adaptation of the novel Dracula, only with the character names changed and a few minor plot details altered. It was such an overt adaptation that Stoker's estate even sued the production and won, and all copies were supposed to be destroyed. A few managed to survive and were preserved so that we still have access to this day. If only for the history of vampires on screen, Nosferatu is easily worth the hour or so it takes to watch.

Related Beetlejuice and Beyond: Michael Keaton's 10 most iconic movies The actor has played so many different roles, here are 10 you definitely should know.

2 Shadow of the Vampire adds context

The story behind Nosferatu is almost more interesting

Shadow of the Vampire Director E. Elias Merhige Starring John Malkovich, Willem Dafoe Released December 29, 2000 $24 at Amazon

If that little teaser I gave about the making of the original Nosferatu sounded more interesting than the actual film, you're not alone. A full fictionalized retelling of those events was made into Shadow of the Vampire in 2000. The biggest liberty the film takes is in portraying the actor for Nosferatu as getting so invested in the role that he actually believes to be a vampire, but is it actually just an act? It isn't a pure history lesson, but a nice mix of fact and fiction that makes it not only an entertaining story about making a vampire movie but a great vampire story on its own. Plus, the film stars Willem Dafoe who will also play a role in Eggers' adaptation.

Related 6 Oscar-winning comic book movies These comic book movies broke through the mainstream and earned the most prestigious award in films: an Oscar.

3 The official Bram Stoker's Dracula

A star-studded gothic adaptation

Bram Stoker's Dracula Starring Gary Oldman, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves Director Francis Ford Coppola Released November 13, 1992 $23 at Amazon

Even though this film bears the original author's name, it isn't necessarily the most faithful. However, the changes that it did make were mostly to what Dracula was capable of and in service of upping the horror factor. These additions have ended up becoming expected parts of vampire lore, such as retractable fangs, turning into bat-men, and the direct connection between Dracula and Vlad the Impaler. The plot, however, is relatively untouched and a great way to experience the introduction of this classic horror icon if you don't have time to read the books. Just be ready to experience an incredibly poor accent from Keanu Reeves. Thankfully, the rest of the cast, such as Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, and Anthony Hopkins all give top-class performances to balance it out.

Related 5 indie horror games that made me sleep with a light on I love horror games, but these indie titles made me afraid to turn the lights out.

4 Robert Eggers' 2015 folk horror The Witch

Or written as The VVitch if you want to be specific

The Witch Director Robert Eggers Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie Released January 27, 2015 $9 at Amazon

The Witch is a tight, contained, and terribly effective horror film that will give you a look at Eggers' writing and directing style.

Eggers' filmography is short, but his debut film, which he both wrote and directed, feels like the work of a seasoned horror legend. It is an original story not based on any specific book or film, focusing on a family of settlers in 1603 New England. After being banished from their town, they go out to live on their own when evil forces from the woods begin to haunt the isolated family. The dark, gothic, and supernatural elements are at once grounded and chilling in how little you need to see or hear in order to feel a suffocating dread for the characters. The Witch is a tight, contained, and terribly effective horror film that will give you a look at Eggers' writing and directing style.

Related What is the worst movie you've ever seen? This past weekend saw the release of Borderlands, which, despite having a stacked cast with Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blanchette and Kevin Hart, failed to impress critics or audiences, hitting just a 10% on the Tomatometer and making only $8.8 million from over 3,000 theaters, which makes it one of the worst opening weekends of the year. You can check out our critic Anthony Marcusa's review at the link for more on Borderlands, but I thought, on the subject of terrible movies, what is the worst movie you've ever seen? It may be recency bias, but I remember feeling totally let down by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with its cheap design, poor story, and lackluster effects. For me, that film represents the ultimate low point in the MCU, and I remember thinking if this is where the franchise is going, then Tony Stark truly died for nothing. Granted, I guess he's back now (kind of) but in any case. What is the worst movie YOU remember seeing?

5 What We Do in the Shadows

A vampire-themed comedy to cleanse your palate

What We Do in the Shadows Director Taika Watiti Starring Taika Watiti, Jemaine Clement Released February 13, 2015 $22 at Amazon

And we end on an optional one, but What We Do in the Shadows is going to hit the spot after all those other dark and dreary films. It is still a vampire movie, and actually incredibly accurate and faithful to the lore, but a mockumentary in the style of The Office. You will follow a household of vampires that each are callbacks to different interpretations of the monster over the years, from the decrepit Nosferatu to the brash Dracula/ Vlad the Impaler, only living in modern day. This leads to plenty of antics as they attempt to navigate not only modern life after living for hundreds of years, but also following the rules of being a vampire. The more you know about the vampire mythos, the harder the jokes will hit. If you need a little break from the pure terror, this is a perfect way to reward yourself after diving so deep into the world of vampires.