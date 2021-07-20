Samsung will host its next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event at the end of July, launching several new products in multiple categories. We're expecting foldable smartphones, smartwatches and tablets from the popular tech manufacturer.

When is the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday 26 July 2023, and will be broadcast from Korea, starting at 7am EDT. Here are the times where you are:

US West Coast: 04:00 PDT

US East Coast: 07:00 EDT

United Kingdom: 12:00 BST

Central Europe: 13:00 CEST

India: 16:30 IST

Japan: 20:00 JST

Korea: 20:00 KST

Australia East Coast: 21:00 AEST

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 launch live stream

You'll be able to watch the Unpacked event on a dedicated web page published by Samsung, as well as on Samsung's YouTube channel.

What to expect

Samsung has posted a few teasers across multiple social media platforms, and - thanks to an early 'register and reserve' system from Samsung's UK store, we know there will be four categories of products launched.

We're certain to see the next generation of Galaxy Z Flip and the next Galaxy Z Fold smartphones, alongside that we're expecting to see the Galaxy Watch 6 series as well as a range of new Samsung Galaxy Tablets.

The new Galaxy Watch models could be interesting because leaks have suggested we're going to see the return of the textured rotating bezel around the display, allowing you to scroll through lists and interface elements using by turning it clockwise or anti-clockwise.

Those watches - the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic - are also expected to feature larger displays, tougher sapphire crystal displays and temperature sensors alongside all the usual high-end health and fitness tracking features.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the big news - from official leaked renders - appears to be that the phone will shut completely. There isn't a gap near the hinge, like there was on older models, and it's also expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor platform.

The Z Flip 5 is a similar story; it's expected to fold shut completely, with no gap near the hinge. More importantly, however, leaks show a much larger cover display on the outside. Similar to the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, this display should allow you to use that external panel a lot more than previous versions which had - essentially - a small ticker display for basic widgets and information.

Lastly - tablets. We're unsure of any exact details, but Samsung's Galaxy Tab series is usually up near the top end of the market, featuring high-performance parts, big screens and extra capabilities like S Pen support and connectors for keyboards.