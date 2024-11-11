Black Friday is inching closer and closer, and great deals are already starting to pop up everywhere. If you're in need of a new TV, then this limited-time deal from Walmart will surely interest you.

As part of its Black Friday deals, Walmart is putting the 50-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K UHD TV on sale for only $138, down $100 from its regular price of $238.

An important note about this sale: the deal starts today, November 11th, at 5pm ET. If you're a Walmart+ member, the deal starts at 12pm ET. The in-store deal doesn't start until November 16th at 6 am local time.

The price drop on this TV is substantial, and if you've been looking to refresh your entertainment setup, then now is the time. At a 50-inch screen size and 4K UHD resolution, this TV is an easy way to upgrade your living room or basement TV without breaking the bank.

The TV is also a Roku TV, which means it comes packed with all your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+, as well as live TV channels. Thanks to its 4K resolution, shows, movies and games will look sharper and more colorful than ever, especially if you're upgrading from a 1080p HD TV. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, making it even easier to control your TV if you have any of those devices already.

At just $138 on sale, this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV deal is expected to go fast. So, if you're interested in this TV for yourself, or even as a gift for someone this holiday season, keep an eye out on Walmart's site, and be ready at 5pm ET, or 12pm ET if you're a Walmart+ member, for when this deal drops.

