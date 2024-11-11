Black Friday is inching closer and closer, and great deals are already starting to pop up everywhere. If you're in need of a new TV, then this limited-time deal from Walmart will surely interest you.

As part of its Black Friday deals, Walmart is putting the 50-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K UHD TV on sale for only $138, down $100 from its regular price of $238.

An important note about this sale: the deal starts today, November 11th, at 5pm ET. If you're a Walmart+ member, the deal starts at 12pm ET. The in-store deal doesn't start until November 16th at 6 am local time.

Hisense R6030 4K Smart TV $138 $238 Save $100 The Hisense R6030 is a 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. For just $138 on sale at Walmart for just a limited time, this TV is hard to pass on. The deal starts November 11th, at 5pm ET. If you're a Walmart+ member, the deal starts at 12pm ET. The in-store deal doesn't start until November 16th at 6 am local time. Brand Hisense Display Size 50-inch Operating System Roku Smart TV Display Type LCD Display Resolution 4K Connectivity Wi-Fi Refresh rate 60Hz Price $238 Expand $138 at Walmart

A great way to upgrade your setup

For only $138, this deal is hard to pass on

The price drop on this TV is substantial, and if you've been looking to refresh your entertainment setup, then now is the time. At a 50-inch screen size and 4K UHD resolution, this TV is an easy way to upgrade your living room or basement TV without breaking the bank.

The TV is also a Roku TV, which means it comes packed with all your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix, Prime Video or Disney+, as well as live TV channels. Thanks to its 4K resolution, shows, movies and games will look sharper and more colorful than ever, especially if you're upgrading from a 1080p HD TV. It's also compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, making it even easier to control your TV if you have any of those devices already.

At just $138 on sale, this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV deal is expected to go fast. So, if you're interested in this TV for yourself, or even as a gift for someone this holiday season, keep an eye out on Walmart's site, and be ready at 5pm ET, or 12pm ET if you're a Walmart+ member, for when this deal drops.