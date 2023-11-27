Walmart Cyber Monday See at Walmart

Cyber Monday is already going for online retailers, and Walmart just unleashed a wave of massive deals you will want. We're talking about the kind of big-ticket items you usually see on Black Friday. If you waited and missed out on the TV, headphones, or other awesome tech item of your dreams, you get another chance thanks to the magic of Cyber Monday.

The only advice we can offer for these deals is to avoid waiting because no other deal events are on the horizon until Amazon drops its next Prime Day. Whether you want to get your holiday shopping done with some deals or you want something nice for yourself, check out these deals and get some savings.

Our favorite Walmart Cyber Monday deals so far

Walmart is officially ushering in Cyber Monday with some fantastic deals. There are big savings to be had. In fact, some of these deals are even better than Black Friday!

This page is filled with so many heavily discounted items that choosing what you want to buy is difficult. Fortunately, we have nothing better to do than scan through all the deals to find the absolute best of the best.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum $298 $599 Save $301 This robot vacuum does it all. It maps your home for accurate cleaning, automatically empties at its base, and sucks down pet hair without issue. Speaking of the base, it can hold up to two months of dirt, so you don't need to worry about emptying it all the time. You can get the vacuum going without worrying about it again. $298 at Walmart

Sony BRAVIA XR X90K $898 $1498 Save $600 Black Friday is always known as the TV shopping event, but Walmart wants to switch that up by offering a fantastic Sony 75-inch Sony TV at a massive discount. It offers 4K and HDR and also comes with Google TV as its OS, making watching your favorite streaming services easy. $898 at Walmart

soundcore by Anker P25i True Wireless Earbuds $20 $30 Save $10 Not everyone needs to spend hundreds on Bluetooth earbuds. If you're an occasional listener or not overly concerned about having the best of the best, you can't go wrong with the soundcore by Anker P25i true-wireless earbuds for $20. These will make a perfect stocking stuffer, too. $20 at Walmart

More Cyber Monday deals to shop at Walmart

Are those deals not enough for you? Okay, fine, here are even more great deals we found as part of Walmart's Cyber Monday specials. If tech deals are what you need, we have you covered.

Related 63 Best Buy Cyber Monday deals to shop now If you forgot to shop on Black Friday, there are still great savings at Best Buy on big-ticket tech items.

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals and shopping advice