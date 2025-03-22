Summary Make sure you unmute guidance audio to receive clear directions while walking.

Adjust guidance volume to hear directions better with street noise.

Enable detailed voice guidance and Live View for more frequent updates and direction guidance, respectively.

Navigating with directional software is primarily designed for those driving cars. If you have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay in your car, you can easily see your route on the car's infotainment system and better visualize the turns and what's upcoming. If not, you probably have your phone shouting directions to you from the cupholder.

That isn't necessarily a bad thing -- as long as you have the right settings on. It's far from ideal when your map app is shouting, "In 600 feet, turn right," especially if you've never measured 600 feet in your life (like me) and have no idea if you're about to miss your turn. Fortunately, there are adjustments you can make in your settings to help you navigate better, regardless of the mode of transportation you're using.

Google Maps is arguably the most popular navigation app out there -- it can be used for commuting, cycling, driving, and walking. If you're using Google Maps to guide you while you're walking, you don't want to stare down at your phone while trying to cross the street. These tips and tricks can make it easier for you to follow along with your directions to get you where you need to go.

1 Unmute guidance audio

Make sure that your directions are coming through

When you're driving, having Google Maps dictate every turn can be more distracting than helpful, especially if you're using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, where you can see the directions clearly on your dashboard. The constant voice interruptions might ruin the bass drop of music or an important part of your podcast. But, if you're walking, particularly in busy areas, you likely appreciate the audible guidance to make sure you don't miss a turn or cross a busy intersection in the middle of a green light.

You can keep this setting off if you want to look at your phone. But it will not announce directions without it.

On the Google Maps mobile app:

Open the app. Tap your profile icon in the top right corner. Tap Settings. Tap Navigation. Make sure Guidance audio, under Sound & voice, is on Unmute.

With this setting on unmute, you can get more guidance as you're walking.

2 Turn that volume up

Make it louder when you're battling street noise