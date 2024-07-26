Key Takeaways Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 teases Negan's iconic bat, Lucille

New faces joining the cast for season 2 of Dead City debuting in 2025

Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol hints at long-awaited Daryl/Carol reunion

At their Walking Dead Panel today at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC dropped new trailers for both of its Walking Dead sequels, including The Walking Dead: Dead City and season 2 of the Daryl Dixon spinoff, which is titled Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol. Both trailers give us a good sense about where the Walking Dead universe is headed as both of these shows chronicle the seperate lives of characters from the flagship series, and as you might expect there's plenty of drama, violence... and glowing zombies!

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 coming next year

Say hello to Lucille once again

First up, AMC dropped a new look at season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City, set to premiere in 2025. In it, fans will spot Negan's iconic barbed-wire bat named Lucille, which he drags on the ground on his way to what looks like quite the tense confrontation. Season 2 of the series picks up right after the events of season 1, with Negan working with the Dama to unite the communities of Manhattan in their battle against New Babylon.

In addition to the trailer drop, it was announced that several new faces would be joining the cast, including Keir Gilchrist as Benjamin Pierce; Dascha Polanco as Major Lucia Narvaez; Jake Weary as Christos, and Pooya Mohseni as Roksana. The new season will debut sometime next year on AMC and AMC+

The Walking Dead Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol season 2 set to debut September 29

A long-anticipated reunion is teased

AMC also dropped a trailer for Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, which shows a very melancholy Daryl wondering about his future before flashing to a very determined Carol who enlists the help of someone to fly her overseas in search of her friend. However, it seems like her timing couldn't be worse as Daryl is making plans to try and go back to America at the same time. And while the trailer goes on to show plenty of firefights with all kinds of zombies (including ones that glow!) fans will probably be most excited by the final scene in the trailer, which seems to show the long-awated Daryl/Carol reunion fans have been clamoring for. The second season of Daryl Dixon premieres on September 29th on AMC and AMC+.