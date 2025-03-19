Summary The fact that the ID. Buzz is the first fully electric minivan is a sad commentary on the van industry.

The Buzz is far more interesting than its rivals, and not just because of an electric drivetrain. It's surprisingly practical.

In an ideal world, more van makers would follow Volkswagen's lead, but we may need a scaled-back product for the mass market.

The ID. Buzz has an interesting history. It started off as a concept car in 2017, but didn't result in a real product from Volkswagen until 2022, and even then it was a European-only affair. It took another couple of years for the Buzz to reach North America, where it still feels like a new release due to limited inventory. Underpinning everything is, of course, its nostalgic connection to the Microbus, which first rolled off assembly lines in 1950 and later became emblematic of hippies and cross-country travel.

I find the Buzz fascinating, but perhaps more fascinating than I should. Many vehicles have shipped since 2017, including various other electric cargo-haulers that don't bank on nostalgia. There should be plenty of alternatives out there. But if I were to buy a van today, I'd almost certainly choose the Buzz -- even if I had to stretch my budget to get one.

Standing out in a stagnant market

It shouldn't be this easy

The ID. Buzz is the first fully electric minivan for consumers. Just writing that feels ludicrous, since so many other vehicle types have been electrified in the past couple of decades. Consider that the Nissan Leaf compact debuted in 2009, and that Tesla's Model S sedan dates back to 2012. Electric bikes and scooters are everywhere, and a growing number of people are riding more eccentric options like Onewheels and electric unicycles (EUCs). Some newer EUCs are fast enough to keep up with highway traffic -- that's how far we've come.

I digress, since the point is that other automakers have avoided electric vans for some reason, instead choosing to churn out gas or hybrid models. That makes sense to a degree -- vans are inherently pragmatic vehicles, often needing to maximize range. EV range has been practical for a while now, however, and going electric means not having to stop at a gas station every week. The Buzz gets up to 234 miles (about 377 kilometers), which is plenty for my own purposes, and probably sufficient for people shuttling bikes, passengers, or packages around town.

Despite its ties to the Microbus, the Buzz actually looks fresh, futuristic even.

Rival vans rarely show any feature innovation either, never mind style. Consider the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica. Though it's nice overall, its biggest selling point is floor-folding seats on gas models. Aesthetically, it might as well be from 2005 -- it's the very definition of a minivan shoppers skip to avoid looking old, like their life has been reduced to grocery runs and soccer practice.

Despite its ties to the Microbus, the Buzz actually looks fresh, futuristic even. Any 20-something would probably love to own one, which is saying something given the sleeker compacts and crossovers out there. Something about its colors and curves really does invite the idea of popping a bike or surfboard in the back and heading to the beach, even if it's priced too high for most of the drivers who would want to. More on that in a minute.

The Buzz is surprisingly well-designed on the inside, too. Its boxy shape gives it a lot more room than usual to move around, making airport trips and child seats a breeze. In trims without benches, you can easily slip around the back seats with room to spare. It also sports voice controls, a large touchscreen display, and autonomous safety features, plus a ton of smaller design touches that show Volkswagen really put some effort into the project.

Can the ID. Buzz lead the way?

Fingers crossed for a van revival

The main obstacle to the Buzz design becoming popular -- and thereby inspiring a little more energy in the van market -- is cost. It starts at $61,545, which is tremendously expensive relative to the competition. It's over $23,000 more than a Kia Carnival, making the latter look as cheap as a Kia Soul by comparison. It's never going to attract a lot of young buyers, many of whom are struggling to find full-time jobs with benefits, let alone afford a house with a large garage and a Level 2 wall charger.

What I'd love to see is a smaller, stripped-down version of the Buzz.

Prices would drop dramatically without an electric drivetrain, so I wouldn't put it past one of VW's rivals to try a gas-based, youth-targeted style imitation in the short term. Long-term, however, the future is electric, regardless of how you feel about climate change. Volkswagen and others are going to have to stay in the EV world to remain relevant.

What I'd love to see, then, is a smaller, stripped-down version of the Buzz, maybe something akin to a Honda Element without the off-road focus. Less range, a smaller touchscreen, and fewer autonomous features would also be acceptable sacrifices in my books. The resulting vehicle still wouldn't be a budget model -- most EVs are over $30,000 -- but it would at least be in the realm of affordability for those of us making monthly payments. Maybe then we'll actually see a bunch of college grads piling out of a Buzz in Santa Cruz.