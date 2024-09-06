Key Takeaways Volvo's new all-electric EX90 offers a seven-seat option on a dedicated EV platform.

The SUV is available in two models, both with AWD, with one offering higher performance.

The interior features sustainable materials, including trim and seat coverings, aligning with Volvo's eco-friendly efforts.

I think it’s easy to see the appeal of the new, all-electric Volvo EX90. It has the same charm as the already popular XC90, which is still available as an ICE model, but the EX90 is bang up-to-date thanks to being based on a brand-new battery-powered platform. It's is a full seven-seater too, which means that it’s a sizable thing, but it still feels more manageable than something like the hefty Kia EV9.

Alongside plenty of expected safety features, the Volvo EX90 cuts an impressive dash with its contemporary styling, upright stance and comfortable interior. Volvo has pulled out all the stops to make the EX90 feel like a premium purchase, and it needs to, as this SUV comes with a similarly high-end price tag. Two model variants offer all-wheel drive, an electric range of up to 374 miles, plus potent performance.

Recommended 2024 Volvo EX90 The Volvo EX90 works is a wonderfully comfortable high-up cruiser that benefits from oodles of power and decent range. Some of the seating areas aren't as generous as I expected, and not everyone will be sold using a touchscreen for most tasks. Nevertheless, the EX90 is very likable, although you’ll have to love it an awful lot to be happy about the asking price. Pros Elegant exterior matched by premium interior

Seven-seater design

Excellent performance for a sizable SUV Cons Expensive

Third row of seats aren't easy to access

Rivals like the Kia EV9 feels bigger on the inside See at Volvo

Price, specs, and availability

The EX90 will arrive before the end of the year, with Volvo set to offer two models. There’s the EX90 Twin Motor Ultra, which will cost £96,255 (just under $127,000), and the slightly more expensive EX90 Twin Motor Performance Ultra. The latter costs £100,555 (around $132,000). Volvo intends to keep things straightforward, with one trim range that features several new exterior colors matched by interior options featuring sustainable fabrics and recycled materials.

Volvo EX90 Model EX90 Starting Price (MSRP) $79,995 Engine/Motor Twin permanent magnet synchronous motors Horsepower 111 kW / 517hp Torque 910 Nm Transmission Automatic 0-60 MPH 4.7 seconds Expand

Design and build

No fuss design, as expected from Volvo

I’m a big fan of the already-out-there EX30, which is a much smaller EV, but the design theme is the same here. The bigger and bolder EX90 boasts angular styling, with a range of cool colors, including the Vapor Gray you see here that helps to accentuate the car's minimalist Scandinavian persona. I also love the 22-inch alloy wheels that do their best to complement the overall premium appearance and create an imposing presence that is to be expected from any high-end SUV.

Close

There are other great touches, too, from flush door handles and a panoramic glass roof, along with pixel LED headlights that finish off the front nicely. An impressive taillight array completes the styling package. The other big bonus with the size and shape of the Volvo EX90 is that gaining entry to any part of it is easy. There are four big doors, which open to offer fuss-free access. Meanwhile, around at the back, the square tailgate opening is generous enough to get some huge stuff in and out. Anyone with a family will find it perfect.

A fascinating interior

Comfort and a clever use of materials

Although the exterior is sizable and the doors are generous, I was slightly surprised that there was a hint of compromise inside. Don’t get me wrong, the interior is nicely executed with a premium feel. This includes Nordico upholstery, which is a sustainable fabric. Volvo has also made good use of other recycled elements on the inside. However, the EX90 doesn’t feel as cavernous inside as the Kia EV9.