Volvo has something small coming, but there are a lot of reasons to be excited. The Volvo EX30 is going to be Volvo's smallest ever SUV - and it's going to be electric. The company has teased a number of aspects of this car, and its official unveiling is getting closer.

Here's everything you need to know about the launch and what you can expect from the forthcoming EV.

When is the Volvo EX30 launch event?

Volvo will be unveiling the EX30 on 7 June at 13:30 CEST in Milan. Here are the local times so you can follow along:

San Francisco - 04:30 PDT

New York - 07:30 EDT

London - 12:30 BST

Berlin - 13:30 CEST

New Delhi - 17:00 IST

Tokyo - 20:30 JST

Sydney - 21:30 AEST

How to watch the Volvo EX30 event online

Volvo has confirmed that it will be livestreaming the launch event and we have embedded the video at the top of this page. There is also a dedicated website for the launch that you can find on https://ex30event.volvocars.com/

What to expect from the Volvo EX30

Following on from the unveiling of the Volvo EX90, comes the EX30, a much smaller effort. There's a car in the middle, of course, with the Volvo XC40 Recharge (and the C40 Recharge), but as you can tell from the numbering, Volvo is going smaller. This makes it an important model, because it's likely to put Volvo's focus on safety and Scandinavian design into the hands of more drivers thanks to lower prices.

Volvo has already confirmed that the EX30 is going to be a really safe city car, with door opening alerts just one feature of the Safe Space Technology that Volvo is rolling into this car. There's going to be plenty of sensors to keep you safe, keeping an eye on the driver as well as what's happening out on the road.

It's also a car designed to have a low carbon footprint, 25 per cent lower than the Volvo XC40 Recharge, with wide use of recycled materials. It's also going to feature a premium sound system from Harman Kardon, integrated into a soundbar-style design on the interior. There's a sliding centre console and the glovebox is going to be located under the 12.3-inch centre display to save space elsewhere. Volvo has also confirmed that it will be a Google-based system, but it will also support Apple CarPlay wirelessly. Again it will be powered by Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms from Qualcomm, as found in some of Volvo's recent models.