It's great to see another proper all-electric sedan arrive, ready to take on the likes of the Tesla Model 3, BMW i5, and Mercedes-Benz EQE. Better still, the Volkswagen ID.7 is reassuringly premium, with enough high-end touches to tempt executives away from the latter two brands.

The Volkswagen ID.7 certainly feels better than any Tesla too, with an interior that improves on past ID cars and their irritating infotainment systems.

I've been driving the ID.7 Pro Match model for a week. It features a 77kWh battery pack that produces 286PS, with power served up via an automatic transmission that delivers up to 383 miles of range.

It comes at quite a cost, with this example costing around $72,000 (£56,130). Nevertheless, if you're looking for an elegant though slightly innocuous couple-style sedan, the Volkswagen ID.7 is an interesting proposition.

Impressive real-world range

Spacious Cons Expensive relative to a Tesla

Feels quite hefty if you throw it around

Lacks a little dazzle in the looks department

Price, specs, and availability

The Volkswagen ID.7 is already out in Europe, but is set to be released in the US later in the summer, with an initial price that should be around the $50,000 mark. However, pick a fully-loaded model such as the one reviewed here and that could get as high as $72,000.

Volkswagen ID.7 Engine Electric motor powered by Lithium-ion battery Drive Layout Rear-wheel drive Horsepower 210 kW / 286 PS 0-60mph 6.5 seconds Torque 545 Nm Top Speed 112 mph

Design

Style and dimensions

The Volkswagen ID.7 is a sizeable thing, with a length of 16.27 feet or 4.96 metres. So, while the styling is coupe-like, you're instantly conscious of its bulk. It makes the lowlier Volkswagen ID.5 seem positively compact by comparison. You'll revel in the spaciousness of the interior, but a tour of the exterior doesn't reveal anything particularly notable on the design front.

The sleek design is very good at going through the air with a drag coefficient of 0.23 and what that means is efficiency, which results in a top-end range figure of 383 miles. That's not bad for a car with a 77kWh battery, which can be replenished using commercial chargers up to 175kW. VW claims that could get you from 5-80% in an impressive 28 minutes.

The sleek design is very good at going through the air with a drag coefficient of 0.23 and what that means is efficiency, which results in a top-end range figure of 383 miles.

There are some flourishes that help to lift the ID.7. The 20-inch 'Montreal' diamond cut alloys lift the car from the standard 19-inch 'Hudson' alloy wheels and look good for sure. The front end stands out thanks to the LED matrix headlights. There are LED tail light clusters in between the body shape which flow nicely, appearing even smoother thanks to color-coded door handles.

Close

There's a neat attention to detail with the contrasting silver roof trim strip, topped with the additional benefit of a panoramic glass roof. I think my example, finished in Aquamarine blue metallic, complemented by a black roof and Soul Black upholstery, looks the part in an understated way.

Interior

Premium interior

The Volkswagen ID.7 can carry up to five people with ease, and it seems unlikely anyone will ever be fighting for elbow room. The cabin is a great place to be too, with lots of streamlined styling and plush suede-like trim seat inserts. Front seat occupants get treated to the option of massage functionality.

Close

The trunk is spacious too. Prior to putting the back seats down, it can accommodate up to 18.8 cubic feet or 532 liters. Drop those down and storage space increases to 56 cubic feet or 1,586 liters. That should be more than most will ever need and, even in the standard setup, the carrying capacity of this EV makes it ideally suited to families or pets.

The technology breakdown

Improved infotainment

Volkswagen has spruced up the main attraction, a 15-inch touchscreen. Located in the center of the dashboard, it offers up the bulk of the controls for the car. While this is fine in most scenarios, it does mean you have to do pretty much everything with taps of the screen. I even had to adjust the air vents via the screen, rather than using conventional knobs or dials on the vents themselves. Alternatively, it's possible to enlist the help of voice control with reasonable success.

Volkswagen has spruced up the main attraction, a 15-inch touchscreen, compared to earlier ID cars.

There's some cool ambient lighting that runs around the interior and this can be tweaked through 30 different color combinations. As you'd expect, there's also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a smattering of USB-C ports -- two in the front and another couple in the back, and wireless smartphone charging too. My test car also featured an augmented reality head-up display, which works well if you've got satellite navigation guiding you.

Driver aids include park assist, adaptive cruise control, lane assist and a raft of other alerts that keep you on the straight and narrow. I found the advanced dynamic light assist feature for the LED Matrix headlights very handy, especially when dealing with unpredictable weather conditions.

Battery, range and performance

Lots of range and very efficient

Given its size and bulk (it weighs 2630 kg), the ID.7 drives impressively and seems quite efficient too. Even on long freeway runs, where EVs suffer most from battery degradation, my test car averaged 3.6 miles per kWh. Volkswagen offers up a WLTP combined consumption figure of 4.7 miles per kWh, which does seem slightly optimistic. The ID.7 is perky at lower speeds, with the 210kW motor and its 545 Nm of torque feeling easy to tap into, to the point where it could possibly catch you out during slower maneuvers.

Even on long freeway runs, where EVs suffer most from battery degradation, my test car averaged 3.6 miles per kWh.

Get it out on the open road though, and you get treated to a satisfying ride, with taught handling and plenty of power on hand, offering a 0 to 62mph time of 6.5 seconds and ultimately resulting in a top speed of 112 mph.

If you can track down a beefy charger, then the Volkswagen ID.7 can be recharged at up to 175kW, which has the potential to get the battery back from 5% to 80% in a mere 28 minutes. The charging cover opens upwards rather than from the side, meaning it covers the connector if you're charging in heavy rain.

Verdict

The Volkswagen ID.7 has lots going for it and if you're looking for an all-electric executive sedan it more than holds its own against the competition. There is quite a lot of choice when it comes to alternatives too, with the Tesla Model 3, the BMW i5, Polestar 2 or the Mercedes-Benz EQE being obvious examples. However, the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 or, perhaps, the BYD Seal are both a little more interesting in the looks department.

It ticks a lot of the right boxes if you need a spacious and practical family sedan. The range is perhaps the most appealing aspect of this car, because it makes it perfectly suited to longer hauls. If you do these regularly, then that is a big pull factor. Almost as impressive is the way VW has listened to critics of the earlier incarnations of its infotainment system and addressed the issues with a much-improved cockpit setup.