The Vivo X90 lineup is getting an international launch and here are the specs to look out for.

The Vivo X90 lineup is already on sale in China but an international launch is coming soon. Now a new leak appears to share some of the specifications that we can expect when that finally happens.

With Vivo already not expected to bring the X90 Pro+ to a global audience, those outside of China are left with the X90 Pro as the flagship model. Thankfully that's the one that's been leaked ahead of a 3 February launch.

That leak comes via a tweet by Paras Guglani that was picked up by MySmartPrice. The tweet appears to confirm plenty, including the main specifications of the Vivo X90 Pro as well as the camera setup we can look forward to.

Starting with processing, the global Vivo X90 Pro looks set to come with a Dimensity 9200 chip. That's set to be paired with a new AMOLED screen that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and comes in at 6.78 inches diagonally. IP68 water resistance and support for e-SIMS are both mentioned, while 120W fast charging will apparently charge the 4870mAh battery to around 50% in just eight minutes.

In terms of those Zeiss-branded cameras, the main shooter will be a 50-megapixel 1-inch affair while a 50-megapixel portrait camera will be joined by a 12-megapixel wide-angle offering.

Other specifications include up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage as well as some liquid cooling that is claimed to reduce the temperature of the device.

Colour options include, well, just one — Legend Black, so we're told. Anyone on the lookout for something a little more striking will presumably have to look to get a skin or a case, at least for now.