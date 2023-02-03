Vivo's latest flagship smartphones are officially launching globally, and the photography-focused handsets certainly look impressive.

The X90 and X90 Pro will be making their way to international customers, but the top-tier X90 Pro+ is, unfortunately, staying as a China-exclusive.

Fear not, though, as the standout feature, the primary camera with a 1-inch sensor, is present on the X90 Pro.

Both models feature MediaTek's latest and greatest Dimensity 9200 chipset and are among the first handsets to launch with the new chip in Europe.

This processor promises significant gains in performance and efficiency, and even supports hardware-based ray tracing, so it could prove to be a good pick for gamers.

The MediaTek chip is paired with Vivo's in-house V2 chip, an image processor that increases the performance and efficiency of imaging workloads, whether that be driving the display or processing photos taken on the device.

In tandem, these processors should provide a snappy experience and great battery life, and we're looking forward to testing it for ourselves.

Vivo has placed a lot of emphasis on its camera system, going so far as to print the word "Professional Photography" along the top of the chassis. In this case, though, it seems that might be warranted.

Both models benefit from Vivo's partnership with Zeiss and have the brand's T* coated glass across the entire camera array. There's also a suite of camera effects and filters co-engineered with Zeiss, including a new miniature effect, anamorphic bokeh, cinematic artificial lens flares and more.

As we mentioned, the X90 Pro is the standout model, with a 50MP Sony primary camera with a 1-inch sensor, backed up by a 50MP portrait camera, a 12MP wide-angle and a 32MP selfie snapper.

The regular X90 steps down to a smaller sensor size, but still offers 50MP and OIS on its main camera. The portrait camera is reduced to 12MP, but the wide-angle and selfie cameras are the same across both phones.

There's a difference in aesthetics, too, the standard X90 has an AG glass back, similar to the V25 Pro, while the X90 Pro has a vegan leather back panel. The X90 is available in either blue or black options and the X90 Pro is launching in black only.

Both devices have 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED displays with HDR 10+ certification and 100 per cent DCI-P3 coverage.

At the time of writing, we haven't been told the European pricing. But, in Malaysia, which is the first region to receive the global version, the X90 retails for 3,699 MYR (~$868) and the X90 Pro goes for 4,999 MYR (~$1175).

In Europe, we'll only be getting the premium X90 Pro, while India, Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia will have access to the more affordable X90 model. Stay tuned for our Vivo X90 Pro review, which is on the way soon.