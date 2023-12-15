Key Takeaways Vivo is expanding the availability of the X100 and X100 Pro outside of China, with the X100 headed to South Asian markets and the X100 Pro on its way to Europe.

The standout feature of these devices is their large one-inch camera sensor, which provides better performance in low light scenes.

They also feature impressive specifications, including a Mediatek Dimensity 9300 chip, which rivals the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Vivo X100 and X100 Pro are breaking out of China and heading to other areas. Both devices initially launched on November 13, but only in Vivo's home country. Now, the regular X100 is headed to a few Asian markets, including India and Indonesia, according to The Verge. Meanwhile, the X100 Pro is on its way to Europe.

That migrarion means the X100 is following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the Vivo X90, which saw a similar arrangement when it launched earlier this year. For now, at least, Vivo doesn't plan to release either phone in the US, although we hope that changes eventually.

A larger than life camera

Vivo

The hallmark feature of the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro is its one-inch sensor. That's quite big in terms of smartphones, and only a handful of devices have had one, including a couple of Xiaomi phones and the Sony Xperia Pro I. In other words, you don't see cameras this big on smartphones very often.

There are benefits to such a large sensor. In our review of the Vivo X90, which also houses a massive camera for a smartphone, we noted that the photos it produced were actually quite good. We expect similar, if not better, performance for the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro. The larger sensor means more versatility in low light scenes and real bokeh (depth of field cameras produce when you use a wide open aperture), two things that smaller smartphone camera sensors struggle with.

Outside the camera systems, which are slightly different between the two, the X100 and X100 Pro are nearly identical devices. Here's a quick spec list:

Chipset - Mediatek Dimensity 9300

- Mediatek Dimensity 9300 RAM - 12GB / 16GB

- 12GB / 16GB Storage - 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

- 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Battery - 5,000 mAh (X100) / 5,400 mAh (X100 Pro)

The use of the Dimensity 9300 chip is also an interesting choice. Mediatek is best known for its budget-oriented chips, but the Dimensity 9300 is surprisingly capable. It's faster in synthetic benchmarks than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that powers multiple Android flagships, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and it's expected to compete with next year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which means it'll stack up nicely against next year's flagships as well.

Pricing and availability

Exact pricing wasn't available in every region as of this writing. Vivo told The Verge that the X100 would cost HK$7,998 in Hong Kong while the X100 Pro would go for HK$7,998. That translates to roughly $768/€702 for the X100 and $1,024/€937 for the X100 Pro model. The exact release date hasn't been revealed yet.