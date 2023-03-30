As we get ever closer to the confirmed April launch, Vivo has now teased its upcoming X Fold 2 folding phone.

The device, which will be powered by the latest and greatest that Qualcomm has to offer in the form of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, debuted at the 2023 Boao Forum. But while Vivo had already teased an April 2023 release, we still don't have a specific date to look out for. Hopefully, that will all become clearer in the coming days.

Foldable fun with Vivo

While we haven't been given any more hard details about the phone itself, we did at least get to see someone holding the rather lovely red colourway. That's probably the colour that we'd choose if we were picking one of these things up, but if you're spending your own money we suppose you should probably pick it for yourself.

MyDrivers

As for what the phone will have to offer beyond that colour, leaks have told us to expect 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage to join that Snapdragon chip. Sticking to the inside for a moment, a 4,800mAh battery is expected to be charged via 120W fast charging.

On the outside, an 8-inch foldable display will have a 120Hz refresh rate, with the in-display fingerprint scanner and 16-megapixel camera handling things when the phone is closed.

Around the back, a 50-megapixel main camera will take most shots, while 12-megapixel ultrawide and 12-megapixel telephoto cameras round out that trio. A 16-megapixel camera will do selfie duty when the phone is open via a hole-punch arrangement.

Alongside that fetching red colour you should also be able to choose between blue and black, but we've already made our feelings clear about that.

Again, no information beyond a vague April release window has been shared to date, but with Vivo seemingly keen to make sure it gets attention we shouldn't have to wait too long before the X Fold 2 surfaces once again.