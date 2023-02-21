The next Vivo X Fold device is now expected to come with Qualcomm's flagship chip and more thanks to a new leak.

Vivo is expected to unveil its next large-screen foldable later in 2023 and expectations are high. Now, a new leak claims to have given us another look at what specifications we can expect from the device.

Vivo hasn't confirmed anything about the X Fold 2 so far, but that isn't stopping the leaks from coming. The latest points to the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, making this the first foldable to sport the hottest flagship around.

That report comes thanks to Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) and via a report by TechGoing. According to DCS we can expect the Vivo X Fold 2 to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside, sitting alongside a pair of 2,340mAh batteries. That'll offer a combined battery capacity of around 4,680mAh although it appears it'll be sold as a 4,800mAh part.

That battery will charge nice and fast thanks to support for 120W fast charging, we're told, while a previous leak has the internal foldable screen having a 2K resolution. Both the internal and external displays are thought to have under-display fingerprint scanners, too.

We don't know all that much about the cameras that the Vivo X Fold 2 will have to offer, but the main shooter is tipped to be a Sony IMX866 affair.

As for when all of this will be announced, it's thought that April 2023 is a good bet. The original Vivo X Fold was announced in April of 2022, so this timeline is one that absolutely makes sense. We of course saw the Vivo X Fold Plus arrive toward the end of 2022, but this new model will be an upgrade over that model.

2023 is sure to be a big year for foldables with Google expected to join the fray. The Pixel Fold is set to be an interesting device, with new reports having it being particularly heavy thanks to a large battery.