Vivo is expected to announce the X Fold 2 sooner rather than later and as we get closer to that unconfirmed date, more information is beginning to leak. This time, that leak appears to come in the form of slides that would normally be used to train retail workers on the phone's features and benefits.

With that in mind, it looks like Vivo is going all out with plenty of big numbers and impressive words being used to describe this thing. As if having a phone that bends in the middle wasn't exciting enough, Vivo is going and putting all the top specs in there as well.

All the specs

Those specs come courtesy of the leaked slides that were shared over on the Chinese social network Weibo. That leak was then picked up by GSM Arena and SeekAdvice.

Looking at what the leal shows, we can expect the Vivo X Fold 2 to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside and be paired with super-fast LPDDR5X RAM as well as UFS 4.0 storage. Those things should ensure that buyers won't be left waiting for apps to load, although there is no hard information on the amount of RAM or storage that will be offered.

On top of that, we learn that the cover screen will be a 6.53-inch affair with a 1080p resolution and support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1600 nits.

Moving inside, the foldable display will measure 8.03 inches and again support a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of resolution, buyers can expect 2160x1916 while the peak brightness increases to 1800 nits.

Other tidbits include mention of Wi-Fi 7 support while the battery will have a capacity of 4,800mAh. That battery will charge at 120W when using a cable, while 50W wireless charging will be available to those with an allergy to plugging things in.

As for when the Vivo X Fold 2 will be announced, we're expecting a launch in April 2023 which means we won't have to wait all that much longer, thankfully.