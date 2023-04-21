Vivo has announced not just one but two new foldable phones in the X Fold 2 and its first flip phone, the X Flip. But while the two phones are now official in China, there's so far been no suggestion that they'll get themselves a global release.

The two phones promise ZEISS cameras while offering two different form factors to make sure that everyone is catered for.

Vivo X Flip

Vivo's first flip phone comes with a large 3-inch external display as well as a 6.74-inch AMOLED internal one that includes support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of brightness.

On the inside, the X Flip is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip and comes with a 4,400mAh battery that itself supports 44W wired charging. There's no support for wireless charging, unfortunately, but Android Authority does point to there being a side fingerprint scanner at least.

In terms of cameras, a main 50-megapixel camera is joined by a 12-megapixel ultrawide while a 32-megapixel camera handles selfie duties. All things considered, most boxes are checked off here.

Vivo X Fold 2

Fans of bigger foldables will enjoy what the X Fold 2 has to offer. The large 8.03-inch internal display is a 120Hz AMOLED affair with a 1,800-nit brightness rating. On the outside, there's a 6.53-inch 120Hz OLED display that will handle the usual phone things for times when something tablet-sized isn't needed.

A 4,800mAh battery supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, with Vivo pointing to a 100% charge taking just 26 minutes. There's also a main 50-megapixel camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide, and 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Selfies? They'll have to make do with a 16-megapixel camera on the outside of the phone.

Vivo also gave the X Fold 2 a first — a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip in a foldable phone for the first time. That should ensure it's nice and fast, that's for sure.

Not that any of that will matter to those of us living outside China, with the phones seemingly unlikely to venture far beyond its borders. Still, they look pretty nice, don't they?